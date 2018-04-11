Select Medical Holdings Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, May 3

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its first quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 2793449. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59pm ET, May 11, 2018. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for the replay will be 2793449. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical began operations in 1997 and has grown to be one of the largest operators of long term acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of December 31, 2017, Select Medical operated 100 long term acute care hospitals in 27 states, 24 rehabilitation hospitals in 10 states and 1,616 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 312 occupational health centers in 38 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. On February 1, 2018 Concentra completed the acquisition of U.S. Healthworks, which operates approximately 220 occupational health centers and provides contract services at employer worksites. At December 31, 2017, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

