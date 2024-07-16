Select Medical Hospitals Excel in U.S. News & World Report's Top 50 "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals" Rankings

Six Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals at 12 Locations Honored for Outstanding Safety, Quality and Outcomes

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical announced that six of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in 12 locations have again been recognized among the country's "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals," according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings for 2024-2025.

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation makes the list for the 32nd consecutive year, Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation and OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital are ranked for the fourth consecutive year and California Rehabilitation Institute, Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital and Banner Rehabilitation Hospital are listed for the second year in a row.

Specific rankings follow:

No. 4 – Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation ( West Orange , Saddle Brook and Chester ), New Jersey

, and ), No. 14 – Banner Rehabilitation Hospital ( Phoenix , West, East), Arizona *

, West, East), * No. 20 – Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Dallas, Texas *

* No. 23 – California Rehabilitation Institute, Los Angeles, California *

* No. 24 – Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon, Beachwood and Edwin Shaw ), Ohio *

), * No. 38 – OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Columbus, Ohio *

(*Select Medical joint venture partnership)

"Securing placement of six hospitals in 12 locations reflects our hospital teams' commitment to provide compassionate, world-class rehabilitative care that helps patients regain independence and improve their quality of life after catastrophic illness or injury," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "We are extremely proud of our consistent rankings on the prestigious national list which underscores our unwavering focus on quality, safety, outcomes and delivering an exceptional patient experience."

About "Best Hospitals" Ranking Methodology

U.S. News evaluated rehabilitation hospitals performance using a variety of measures such as scope of services, outcomes and quality/safety metrics, as well as reputational scores. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, eRehabData, UDSMR and medical rehabilitation specialists.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation