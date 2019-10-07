Select Medical Launches ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program in Central Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that its ReVital™ cancer rehabilitation program is now available in Central Pennsylvania spanning Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Hershey, York, Hanover and Lancaster. Thirteen centers owned or managed by Select Physical Therapy across the region began providing cancer therapy services to patients last week.

ReVital is an innovative rehabilitation program that helps those affected by cancer and its treatments to achieve comprehensive recovery through physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and cognitive rehabilitation. The evidence-based program enables patients to live well beyond cancer by addressing pain, fatigue, numbness, swelling, cognitive decline and many other cancer-related side effects.

Sixty percent of all people affected by cancer have at least one physical or functional issue as a result of their cancer treatment, according to articles published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. In addition, 25 to 60 percent experience lasting pain, while 80 to 90 percent deal with cancer-related fatigue. And yet, cancer rehabilitation services are extremely underutilized, according to research published in the Journal of Geriatric Oncology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

"We are delighted to bring the groundbreaking ReVital program to the Central Pennsylvania region," said Dr. Michael D. Stubblefield, national medical director, ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, Select Medical. "Our therapists are empowering patients to live their best lives by maximizing function so they are able to return to their families, jobs and other life priorities. We are defining the standard of care for cancer survivors."

To date, more than 600 Select Medical therapists are ReVital-certified, completing a comprehensive oncology rehabilitation education program guided by the nation's latest best practices. The program currently serves patients in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

For more information about ReVital and its center locations, visit: www.revitalcancerrehab.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals (previously referred to as long term acute care hospitals), rehabilitation hospitals (previously referred to as inpatient rehabilitation facilities), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of June 30, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 28 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,695 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra, a joint venture subsidiary, operated 526 occupational health centers in 41 states as of June 30, 2019. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

