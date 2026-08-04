Select Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals Recognized Among Nation's Best by U.S. News & World Report

Six Hospitals Across 13 Locations Ranked in the Top 50; 10 Additional Hospitals Earned State or Regional Recognition

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that six of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, representing 13 locations, have been named to U.S. News & World Report's 2026–2027 "Best Rehabilitation Hospitals" list. An additional 10 Select Medical rehabilitation hospitals in 12 locations were recognized among the best in their state or region.

Nationally ranked hospitals include:

No. 3 - Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation - West Orange, Saddle Brook and Chester, New Jersey

No. 9 - Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Dallas, Texas*

No. 20 - California Rehabilitation Institute - Los Angeles, California*

No. 29 - Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital - Avon, Beachwood and Edwin Shaw, Ohio*

No. 32 - Banner Rehabilitation Hospital - Phoenix, East and West, Arizona*

No. 36 - OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - Columbus and Dublin, Ohio*

*Joint venture partnership

"This year, six of our hospitals across 13 locations were recognized among the nation's best, and 10 more hospitals in 12 locations earned top regional or state honors," said Tom Mullin, chief executive officer of Select Medical. "These recognitions reflect the skill, compassion and commitment of our teams, who help patients recover from serious illness or injury, regain independence and return to the lives, people and activities that matter most to them."

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation advanced to No. 3 nationally and remains Select Medical's highest-ranked hospital, an honor it has held for the past 34 consecutive years in the rankings.California Rehabilitation Institute rose four spots to No. 20, while Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas maintained a top 10 position. Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, Banner Rehabilitation Hospital and OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital also remained nationally ranked, carrying over from prior years.

Under a new category recognizing hospitals as best in their state or region, the following 10 Select Medical rehabilitation hospitals were recognized:

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Fort Worth, Texas*

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Frisco, Texas*

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, Georgia*

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation – Marlton, New Jersey

Northshore Rehabilitation Hospital, Louisiana*

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital, Louisiana*

Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Pennsylvania*

SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital — Bridgeton, Lake Saint Louis and Richmond Heights, Missouri*

TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, Ohio*

UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Florida*

*Joint venture partnership

About "Best Hospitals" Ranking Methodology

To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical operates 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 41 rehabilitation hospitals in 15 states and 1,880 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION