SELECT MEDICAL AND CARILION CLINIC ENTER INTO JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TO OPERATE AN INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITAL IN ROANOKE, VIRGINIA

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and ROANOKE, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation and Carilion Clinic announced today they have entered into a joint venture partnership to build and operate a new 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and manager of Carilion Rehabilitation Hospital.

"As the need for inpatient rehabilitative care continues to grow, we are proud to partner with Carilion Clinic to support this expanding patient population across Virginia's Blue Ridge," said Tom Mullin, chief executive officer of Select Medical. "Together, we are committed to delivering best-in-class patient care and outcomes that rebuild function, mobility and independence following serious illness or injury such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions."

The joint venture agreement contemplates constructing a new 50-bed state-of-the-art hospital located at 9th Street, SE, in Roanoke. Construction will begin in spring 2026 with a targeted opening in spring/summer 2028. Upon the new hospital's opening, Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital will cease operation of its existing 34-bed acute rehabilitation unit.

"This new hospital is an investment in strengthening and growing physical rehabilitation services in our region, and it's made possible through the skill, dedication and compassion that our Inpatient Rehabilitation team brings to our patients every day," said Mike Abbott, president of Carilion Medical Center. "We're grateful for everything our team has shared with us about the best ways for us to elevate patient care and look forward to Select Medical's resources, knowledge, and expertise boosting the care we provide to our community and helping us serve even more patients who need rehabilitative care."

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services enable employees to collaborate in providing quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region's health and wellness, Carilion also advances care through philanthropy, medical education and research, helps the communities it serves stay healthy, and inspires the region to grow stronger. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of March 31, 2026, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 41 rehabilitation hospitals in 15 states, and 1,912 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2026, Select Medical had operations in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

Carilion Clinic: Pete Larkin, [email protected] or 540-266-6559

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION