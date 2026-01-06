SELECT MEDICAL AND VIBRA HEALTHCARE FORM JOINT VENTURE TO PROVIDE INPATIENT REHABILITATION SERVICES IN SOUTHERN KENTUCKY

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") and Vibra Healthcare, LLC ("Vibra Healthcare") signed a joint venture agreement to own and operate Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The hospital, currently operated by Vibra Healthcare, will transition to the joint venture in Q1 2026.

The 76-bed hospital will provide acute inpatient rehabilitation services for patients recovering from catastrophic injury or illness such as stroke, brain injury, amputation, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases and other medically complex conditions.

"We are pleased to partner with Vibra Healthcare to strengthen our post-acute care presence in Kentucky and provide high quality inpatient rehabilitative services to the southern region of the state, advancing our shared mission to improve recovery outcomes that facilitate independence and patients' return to home," said Tom Mullin, chief executive officer of Select Medical.

"Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital has built a strong legacy of delivering high-quality care that patients and the community trust," said Brad Hollinger, founder and chief executive officer of Vibra Healthcare. "I am confident that our partnership with Select Medical will not only preserve that tradition of excellence but strengthen it through expanded resources and expertise, enabling the hospital to help even more Kentuckians reclaim independence and return home safely."

Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital joins Select Medical's continuum of care network across the state which includes two critical illness recovery hospitals (licensed as long-term acute care) in under its Select Specialty Hospital brand and 65 outpatient centers under its KORT brand.

About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Vibra Healthcare is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from stroke, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 4,000 employees and own, operate, and manage more than 25 specialty hospitals, transitional care facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations across 10 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. As of September 30, 2025, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 36 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,922 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At September 30, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

