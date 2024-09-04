Select Medical to Acquire Oklahoma-based Valir Rehabilitation Hospital

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Valir Rehabilitation Hospital, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma City, from Valir Health. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to bring best-in-class inpatient rehabilitative care to meet the demands of the growing Oklahoma City population," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "We are already well-established in the market for post-ICU and outpatient care and are pleased that we can now offer patients our full continuum of care throughout their healing and recovery journey."

Select Medical also owns and operates Select Specialty Hospital – Oklahoma City, a critical illness recovery hospital, in the market as well as 29 Select Physical Therapy outpatient centers throughout the state, including two in Oklahoma City.

"Select Medical's commitment to excellence in rehabilitation services aligns with the values that have been the cornerstone of Valir's success," said Valir Health Chairman of the Board Jon Jiles. "We believe that this transition will enhance the care and resources available to our patients. We look forward to working closely with Select Medical to ensure a seamless transition building on the legacy of exceptional care at Valir Rehabilitation Hospital."

About Valir Health

Valir Health, the parent company of Valir Rehabilitation Hospital, is a comprehensive healthcare provider offering a wide range of services dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves. With a focus on patient-centered care, Valir Health provides innovative solutions in outpatient physical therapy, hospice care, inpatient rehabilitation, and PACE- Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. For more information, visit www.valir.com .

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

For Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

For Valir Health: Kelli Adams, [email protected] or 405-553-1553

