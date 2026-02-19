SELECT MEDICAL TO OPEN REHABILITATIVE NEURO TRANSITIONAL CENTER IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation ("Select Medical") today announced it will own and operate a 12-bed rehabilitative neuro transitional center (NTC) located at 3705 Elmwood Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110. This marks the first center of its kind in Central Pennsylvania. The Select Medical Neuro Transitional Center expects to begin admitting patients in April 2026.

"We are excited to open the doors of the first neuro transitional center in Central PA to meet the growing needs of patients who require post-hospital intensive rehabilitation due to the severity of their cognitive, physical or behavioral impairments following a catastrophic injury or illness," said Tom Mullin, CEO of Select Medical. "Our NTC teams will expertly help each patient restore function and independent living skills so they may safely return home."

The new Select Medical Neuro Transitional Center will be staffed by a physician-led clinical team who will provide care in a residential setting for people recovering from acquired brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological diseases. These patients require continued medical coordination, specialized rehabilitative therapies and supervision before safely returning home and re-integrating back into their community.

Select Medical also operates three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the region, including Helen M. Simpson Rehabilitation Hospital, Helen M. Simpson Rehabilitation Hospital – West Shore and Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital. Patients from these hospitals, and others, requiring this added level of specialty care following their hospital stay, will now have access to world-class rehabilitative neuro support.

