Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists for the 2026 Craft Lodging Awards

News provided bySelect Registry
Aug 04, 2026, 11:00 ET
Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 Craft Lodging Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across our collection of exceptional Craft Lodging properties. Presented annually, these awards celebrate the independent innkeepers, hoteliers, and hospitality teams whose dedication, creativity, and commitment to excellence elevate the guest experience and embody the values of Select Registry.
This year's finalists represent the very best of independent lodging, setting the standard in areas ranging from guest service and design to culinary excellence and community engagement. Through the Craft Lodging Awards, Select Registry honors the passion and craftsmanship that make each property unique while celebrating the experiences that inspire travelers to return again and again.
2026 Award Nominee Finalists:
- New Member of the Year (2026)
This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.
- Bourbon Barrel Inn Bed & Breakfast Louisville, Kentucky
- Camp DeForest Lincolnville, Maine
- Finger Lakes Bed & Breakfast at Hutton Farms Penn Yan, New York
- Hermann Hill Hermann, Missouri
- Spouter Inn Bed and Breakfast Lincolnville, Maine
- Select Registry Sustainability Champion
This award is presented to the Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.
- 1890 Caroline House Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio
- Sea Rock Inn Mendocino, California
- Best Restaurant Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.
- Balance Rock Inn - On the Ocean Bar Harbor, Maine
- L'Auberge Provencale Inn & Restaurant Boyce, Virginia
- Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont
- The Lodge at Moosehead Lake Greenville, Maine
- The Orchard Inn & Spa Saluda, North Carolina
- Best Breakfast Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.
- Stag's Leap Farm Bed & Breakfast Oxford, Michigan
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
- The Inn at Bowman's Hill New Hope, Pennsylvania
- The Oakwood Inn Okoboji Spirit Lake, Iowa
- Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
- Best Social Media and Content Creation Award
This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.
- Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio
- Cuthbert House Beaufort, South Carolina
- Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa Canton, Ohio
- Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont
- Wolf Cove Inn Poland, Maine
- Community Engagement Award
This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding their craft lodging property.
- Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill Mills River, North Carolina
- Inns of Dorset Dorset, Vermont
- Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
- L'Auberge Provencale Inn & Restaurant Boyce, Virginia
- Londonderry Inn & Estate Palmyra, Pennsylvania
- Innkeeper of the Year Award
This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.
- David Avis at Inn at Black Star Farms Suttons Bay, Michigan
- Jeremy Couture and Mark Lansing at Inn at Woodhaven Louisville, Kentucky
- Nicole Smoluk at The Londonderry Inn & Estate Palmyra, Pennsylvania
- Steven Mandley at Stag's Leap Farm Bed & Breakfast Oxford, Michigan
- Tatiana Michelizza at Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
- Stay for the Story Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.
- 1900 Inn on Montford Asheville, North Carolina
- Camp DeForest Lincolnville, Maine
- Inns of Dorset Dorset, Vermont
- John Rutledge House Inn Charleston, South Carolina
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
- Best Craft Lodging Property (region)
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.
- Northeast
- Camp DeForest Lincolnville, Maine
- Captain Swift Inn Camden, Maine
- Inns of Dorset Dorset, Vermont
- Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont
- Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
- Southeast
- 1900 Inn on Montford Asheville, North Carolina
- Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill Mills River, North Carolina
- Cuthbert House Beaufort, South Carolina
- C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast Wilmington, North Carolina
- The Addison on Amelia Island Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Central
- Bourbon Barrel Inn Bed & Breakfast Louisville, Kentucky
- Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio
- Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa Canton, Ohio
- Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
- Stag's Leap Farm Bed & Breakfast Oxford, Michigan
- Mid-Atlantic
- Finger Lakes Bed & Breakfast at Hutton Farms Penn Yan, New York
- Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm Millboro, Virginia
- L'Auberge Provencale Inn & Restaurant Boyce, Virginia
- The Inn on Church Road Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Woolverton Inn Stockton, New Jersey
- West
- George Washington Inn Port Angeles, Washington
- Noyo Harbor Inn Fort Bragg, California
- Sea Rock Inn Mendocino, California
- Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
- Northeast
- Quality Assurance Award
This award recognizes the property that exemplifies Craft Lodging by consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences, surpassing expectations and industry standards through outstanding service, personalized attention, and a commitment to excellence.
- Northeast
- Camp DeForest Lincolnville, Maine
- Spouter Inn Bed and Breakfast Lincolnville, Maine
- The Inn at Bay Ledge Bar Harbor, Maine
- Southeast
- Andon-Reid Inn Bed & Breakfast Waynesville, North Carolina
- The Everett Hotel Bryson City, North Carolina
- The Kenwood Gables Boutique Bed & Breakfast St. Petersburg, Florida
- Central
- Arsenic and Old Lace Bed & Breakfast Inn Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa Canton, Ohio
- Justin Trails Resort Sparta, Wisconsin
- Mid-Atlantic
- The Inn on Church Road Hershey, Pennsylvania
- The Millbrook Inn Millbrook, New York
- The Settlers Inn Hawley, Pennsylvania
- West
- Four Kachinas Inn & Hotel Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
- Northeast
- Guest Loyalty Award
Presented to the property that demonstrates exceptional commitment to promoting Select Registry's Select Rewards Guest Loyalty Program.
- Northeast
- Brass Lantern Inn Stowe, Vermont
- Old Manse Inn Brewster, Massachusetts
- The Notchland Inn Hart's Location, New Hampshire
- Southeast
- The Addison on Amelia Island Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Beechwood Inn - Georgia's Premier Wine Country Inn Clayton, Georgia
- Forsyth Park Inn Savannah, Georgia
- Pleasanton Courtyard Bed and Breakfast Fayetteville, Georgia
- Central
- Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn and Cottages Rockbridge, Ohio
- Inn at Woodhaven Louisville, Kentucky
- The Oakwood Inn Okoboji Spirit Lake, Iowa
- Mid-Atlantic
- Buhl Mansion Guest House & Spa Sharon, Pennsylvania
- The Bellmoor Inn & Spa Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- The French Manor Inn and Spa New Foundland, Pennsylvania
- West
- Bottger Mansion Bed and Breakfast Albuquerque Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Canyon Villa Bed and Breakfast Inn of Sedona Sedona, Arizona
- Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
- Northeast
- Travelers' Choice Award
This award recognizes the property that exemplifies our brand promise by providing guests with quality stays and service that exceed expectations and industry standards. This honor is determined entirely by traveler nominations.
- Northeast
- Camp DeForest Lincolnville, Maine
- Southeast
- Beechwood Inn - Georgia's Premier Wine Country Inn Clayton, Georgia
- Central
- Cedar Crest Lodge Pleasanton, Kansas
- Mid-Atlantic
- The Inn & Spa at Intercourse Village, a Boutique Hotel Intercourse, Pennsylvania
- West
- Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
- Northeast
"These finalists represent the heart of what makes independent lodging so special," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Each property has its own story, personality, and approach to hospitality, yet they all share an unwavering commitment to creating exceptional guest experiences. We are honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate the remarkable people behind these destinations."
Award winners will be recognized on November 10, 2026, at the Select Registry 2026 National Meeting & Conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
About Select Registry:
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personalized hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our Craft Lodging properties include over 230 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.
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Media contact:
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Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing
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+410 982 6252
SOURCE Select Registry
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