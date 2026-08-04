Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists for the 2026 Craft Lodging Awards

Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 Craft Lodging Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements across our collection of exceptional Craft Lodging properties. Presented annually, these awards celebrate the independent innkeepers, hoteliers, and hospitality teams whose dedication, creativity, and commitment to excellence elevate the guest experience and embody the values of Select Registry.

This year's finalists represent the very best of independent lodging, setting the standard in areas ranging from guest service and design to culinary excellence and community engagement. Through the Craft Lodging Awards, Select Registry honors the passion and craftsmanship that make each property unique while celebrating the experiences that inspire travelers to return again and again.

2026 Award Nominee Finalists:

"These finalists represent the heart of what makes independent lodging so special," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Each property has its own story, personality, and approach to hospitality, yet they all share an unwavering commitment to creating exceptional guest experiences. We are honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate the remarkable people behind these destinations."

Award winners will be recognized on November 10, 2026, at the Select Registry 2026 National Meeting & Conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Select Registry:

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personalized hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our Craft Lodging properties include over 230 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.

Media contact: Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing

Select Registry

+410 982 6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Registry