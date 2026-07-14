Select Registry Spotlights Historic Independent Inns as Travelers Plan America 250 Getaways

Historic independent inns offer travelers an authentic way to experience America's past as the nation continues to commemorate its 250th anniversary.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers continue to plan road trips and heritage-inspired vacations around America's 250th anniversary, Select Registry is spotlighting the independently owned inns where the nation's history is still lived. Long before branded hotels became commonplace, these historic properties welcomed travelers, served as gathering places for their communities, and became part of the stories that shaped America. Today, they continue that tradition by offering authentic stays rooted in history, local culture, and a genuine sense of place.

For more than 50 years, Select Registry has served as a trusted resource for travelers seeking authentic, quality-assured lodging experiences while elevating the independently owned properties that continue to define American hospitality. Through its carefully curated collection of Craft Lodging properties, Select Registry connects guests with distinctive accommodations that preserve the stories, traditions, and sense of place increasingly sought by today's travelers.

For over 50 years, Select Registry has been a trusted resource for travelers seeking authentic, quality-assured lodging. Post this

"As travelers increasingly seek meaningful experiences over standardized stays, independently owned inns offer something that simply can't be replicated, which is an authentic connection to the places they visit," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "America's 250th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the historic inns that have welcomed guests for generations and continue to preserve the stories, architecture, and traditions that make every destination unique."

Across the Select Registry collection, travelers can experience different chapters of America's story through independently owned inns that have preserved American history for generations, including:

The John Rutledge House Inn (Charleston, South Carolina): The only home of a signer of the U.S. Constitution that also operates as both a National Historic Landmark and an inn, offering guests the opportunity to stay in one of America's most significant historic residences.

The only home of a signer of the U.S. Constitution that also operates as both a National Historic Landmark and an inn, offering guests the opportunity to stay in one of America's most significant historic residences. Woolverton Inn (Stockton, New Jersey): Dating back to 1792, this countryside inn reflects the rural charm and craftsmanship of early America.

Dating back to 1792, this countryside inn reflects the rural charm and craftsmanship of early America. Dorset Inn (Dorset, Vermont): Vermont's oldest continually operating inn, welcoming travelers since 1796 and preserving centuries of New England hospitality.

Vermont's oldest continually operating inn, welcoming travelers since 1796 and preserving centuries of New England hospitality. Grafton Inn (Grafton, Vermont): Serving guests since 1801, this historic inn has long been a gathering place for both travelers and the local community.

Serving guests since 1801, this historic inn has long been a gathering place for both travelers and the local community. Ledges Hotel (Hawley, Pennsylvania): A thoughtfully restored nineteenth-century glass factory transformed into a boutique hotel, preserving the region's industrial heritage.

A thoughtfully restored nineteenth-century glass factory transformed into a boutique hotel, preserving the region's industrial heritage. Jail Hill Inn (Galena, Illinois): A former county jail reimagined as a luxury inn, showcasing how historic preservation can create extraordinary hospitality experiences.

As a trusted resource for travelers, Select Registry continues to champion exceptional independently owned inns, bed and breakfasts, and boutique hotels that preserve the history, hospitality, and local character of America's destinations.

To explore Select Registry's full portfolio of quality-assured Craft Lodging properties or to plan a heritage-inspired getaway, visit www.selectregistry.com.

About Select Registry

Select Registry is a collection of over 250 premier bed and breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotels across the U.S. Founded in 1972, Select Registry sets the standard for personalized service, quality accommodations, and authentic travel experiences. Every member property is carefully selected to ensure it meets the organization's high standards and is committed to providing one-of-a-kind hospitality.

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SOURCE Select Registry