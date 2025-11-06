Select Registry Celebrates Excellence in Independent Hospitality with the 2025 Craft Lodging Award Winners

Recognizing remarkable independent properties that lead the way in hospitality



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry proudly announces the winners of the annual 2025 Craft Lodging Awards, celebrating the very best in independent hospitality. These distinguished properties represent the heart of craft lodging, where thoughtful details, personalized service, and a genuine passion for guest experience come together to create unforgettable stays. Each award recipient exemplifies the values that define Select Registry: authenticity, warmth, and excellence in every guest interaction, setting a standard for what exceptional lodging should be. For a complete listing of all winners and more information on the awards, visit our 2025 Award Winner page .

"The Craft Lodging Awards are a true reflection of what makes Select Registry so special — our remarkable innkeepers and hoteliers who pour their heart into creating meaningful guest experiences," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "This year's winners embody the very essence of craft lodging, blending individuality, comfort, and hospitality to create stays that leave a lasting impression on every traveler."

2025 Award Winners:

New Member of the Year (2025)

This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.

Inn at Woodhaven Louisville, Kentucky



Select Registry Sustainability Champion

This award is presented to the Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.

Goldberry Woods Union Pier, Michigan



Best Restaurant Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.

Forty at Inn at Thorn Hill Jackson, New Hampshire



Best Breakfast Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.

Best Social Media and Content Creation Award

This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.

Community Engagement Award

This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.

Genevieve Reese at The French Manor Inn & Spa Newfoundland, Pennsylvania



Innkeeper of the Year Award

This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.

John and Missy Hillock at Chateau Bourbon Louisville, Kentucky



Stay for the Story Award

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.

Inn at Black Star Farms Suttons Bay, Michigan



Best Craft Lodging Property (region)

This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.

Quality Assurance

This award recognizes the property that exemplifies Craft Lodging by consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences, surpassing expectations and industry standards through outstanding service, personalized attention, and a commitment to excellence.

Guest Loyalty Award

Presented to the property that demonstrates exceptional commitment to promoting Select Registry's Guest Loyalty Program.

Travelers' Choice Award

This award recognizes the property that exemplifies our brand promise by providing guests with quality stays and service that exceed expectations and industry standards. This honor is determined entirely by traveler nominations.

Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona



About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 250 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

