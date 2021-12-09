Select Revolutionizes the Edible Experience with Select X Bites

Select's latest offering invites courageous and experienced cannabis users to a new frontier. Made for the "seasoned explorers" out there, this formula features Select's award-winning oil and introduces a proprietary encapsulation technology that mimics the body's natural lipid barrier which optimizes the absorption of THC into the body at a steady, prolonged rate, resulting in a stronger and longer high. Each serving size of Select X Bites contains 10mg of THC, and will first be available in a creamy vanilla-orange flavor called Orange Matter. In the coming months, Select expects to introduce additional "out of this world" flavors.

"Over the past year, Select has introduced a number of new offerings that are not only satisfying unique consumer preferences but also pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in cannabis, and we are exceptionally proud to introduce one of the most sophisticated edible products in the industry through Select X Bites," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Select was one of the early pioneers of nano-emulsion technology in cannabis which made edibles more predictable - now we are raising the bar and offering customers the opportunity to enjoy more potent edible experiences without compromising the speed or duration of the onset time."

Select has been working to diversify its edible offerings to ensure there are a variety of reliable options for all cannabis consumers. The portfolio currently includes four varieties of bites:

Select Bites - A traditional edible experience made with 11 Hydroxy THC which provides a 60-90 minute onset time and long-lasting effects. Available in three flavors including Passion Fruit (Sativa), Blueberry (Indica) and Strawberry Peach (Hybrid).

A traditional edible experience made with 11 Hydroxy THC which provides a 60-90 minute onset time and long-lasting effects. Available in three flavors including Passion Fruit (Sativa), Blueberry (Indica) and Strawberry Peach (Hybrid). Select Nano Bites - The edible, re-invented. Formulated with unique water-soluble Delta 9 THC cannabinoids, users can expect 15-30 minute onset time with mellow, more consistent effects. Flavors include Tangerine (Sativa), Peach Mango (Hybrid) and Pomegranate (Indica).

The edible, re-invented. Formulated with unique water-soluble Delta 9 THC cannabinoids, users can expect 15-30 minute onset time with mellow, more consistent effects. Flavors include Tangerine (Sativa), Peach Mango (Hybrid) and Pomegranate (Indica). Select Snooze Bites - Designed for the perfect wind-down, these delicious blackberry-flavored bites combine a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN.

Designed for the perfect wind-down, these delicious blackberry-flavored bites combine a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN. Select X Bites - Made for the more seasoned cannabis users, these bites were created to deliver the fastest, strongest and longest lasting effects of all.

Following its initial launch in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Nevada, Select X Bites are expected to expand to additional states including Massachusetts, Michigan, California and Maryland. For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 113 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs more than 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

