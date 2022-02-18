Select Specialty Chemicals Applications End-Use Industry Analysis 2022: Innovative Catalyst Offers Potential for Replacing Platinum for Auto Applications

Feb 18, 2022, 07:30 ET
The specialty chemicals industry constitutes a fundamental component of a number of global value chains, because of which it has a crucial role to play in achieving sustainability. This has become even more significant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is confronting, prompting the sector to invest heavily in stimulus packages.
Accounting for a share of 44.2% in 2020, Cereals & Grains consume the largest quantity of Agrochemicals worldwide, the demand for which is projected to reach US$143.5 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.9%. Agrochemicals witnessed a positive growth in all application areas in 2020, despite the Pandemic impact.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Comprehensive analysis for Select Specialty Chemicals' market is carried out with respect to end-use applications of each chemical type
- Across all major regions/countries, the market size of Select Specialty chemicals applications' is estimated/projected
- Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms
- Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
- Transportation Applications Propel Demand for Adhesives & Sealants
- Growing Population Sees Wider Adoption of Agrochemicals
- Key market trends including growth drivers and opportunities
- The report explores the market for end-use areas of all segments in each of the countries
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 61
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies
The report analyzes the market for application areas of Specialty Chemical segments including:
- Adhesives & Sealants - Assembly Operations, Building & Construction, Transportation and Others
- Agrochemicals - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables and Oilseeds, Pulses & Other Crops
- Catalysts - Automotive, Chemical Manufacturing and Industrial
- Construction Chemicals - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Residential
- Electronic Chemicals - Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Engineering Thermoplastics - Building & Construction, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial and Transportation
- Nutraceutical Ingredients - Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages and Personal Care
- Paints & Coatings - Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial, Marine and Others
- Specialty Films - Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Medical and Packaging
- Water Treatment Chemicals - Chemical Processing, Food & Beverages, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Others.
Analysis Period & Units
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with special focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019-2020
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
SELECT SPECIALTY CHEMICALS' END-USE APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms
- Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
- Transportation Applications Propel Demand for Adhesives & Sealants
- Growing Population Sees Wider Adoption of Agrochemicals
- Agri-Food Production and Nanotechnology
- Innovative Catalyst Offers Potential for Replacing Platinum for Auto Applications
- Coatings Demand Revolves Around Automotive Industry
- Nanocoatings Gain Traction in Building Applications
- Next Generation Construction Chemicals Being Widely Applied in Precast Technology
- Combination of Factors Shape Market for Electronic Chemicals
- Major Trends Impacting Market for Engineering Thermoplastics
- Innovation and Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Engineering Thermoplastics in Building and Construction
- Functional Foods and Beverages on the Path of Growth
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- ADM
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Albemarle Corporation
- Altana AG
- Amco Polymers, LLC
- Archroma
- Arkema SA
- Arysta Lifescience Corporation
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- Baker Hughes
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- BASF Corporation
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
- Capital Resin Corporation
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
- Clariant AG
- Croda International PLC
- Daicel Corporation
- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Element Solutions Inc.
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gabriel Performance Products
- GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Heraeus Epurio LLC
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Hexion Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Honeywell Specialty Chemicals
- Huntsman
- ICL Group Ltd.
- INEOS Group AG
- Innospec, Inc.
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Lanxess Corporation
- Lipofoods
- LLS Health
- Lubrizol Corporation, The
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Merck KGaA
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
- Novozymes A/S
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- SABIC
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Sika AG
- Solenis LLC
- Solvay SA
- Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.
- SRF Limited
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc
- W.R. Grace & Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
