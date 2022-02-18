Select Specialty Chemicals Applications End-Use Industry Analysis 2022: Innovative Catalyst Offers Potential for Replacing Platinum for Auto Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Select Specialty Chemicals Applications - A Global End-Use Industry Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty chemicals industry constitutes a fundamental component of a number of global value chains, because of which it has a crucial role to play in achieving sustainability. This has become even more significant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is confronting, prompting the sector to invest heavily in stimulus packages.

Accounting for a share of 44.2% in 2020, Cereals & Grains consume the largest quantity of Agrochemicals worldwide, the demand for which is projected to reach US$143.5 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.9%. Agrochemicals witnessed a positive growth in all application areas in 2020, despite the Pandemic impact.

Research Findings & Coverage

Comprehensive analysis for Select Specialty Chemicals' market is carried out with respect to end-use applications of each chemical type

Across all major regions/countries, the market size of Select Specialty chemicals applications' is estimated/projected

Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms

Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages

Transportation Applications Propel Demand for Adhesives & Sealants

Growing Population Sees Wider Adoption of Agrochemicals

Key market trends including growth drivers and opportunities

The report explores the market for end-use areas of all segments in each of the countries

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 61

The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies

The report analyzes the market for application areas of Specialty Chemical segments including:

Adhesives & Sealants - Assembly Operations, Building & Construction, Transportation and Others

Agrochemicals - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables and Oilseeds, Pulses & Other Crops

Catalysts - Automotive, Chemical Manufacturing and Industrial

Construction Chemicals - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Residential

Electronic Chemicals - Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Engineering Thermoplastics - Building & Construction, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial and Transportation

Nutraceutical Ingredients - Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages and Personal Care

Paints & Coatings - Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial, Marine and Others

Specialty Films - Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Medical and Packaging

Water Treatment Chemicals - Chemical Processing, Food & Beverages, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Others.

Analysis Period & Units

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with special focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

SELECT SPECIALTY CHEMICALS' END-USE APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Agri-Food Production and Nanotechnology

Innovative Catalyst Offers Potential for Replacing Platinum for Auto Applications

Coatings Demand Revolves Around Automotive Industry

Nanocoatings Gain Traction in Building Applications

Next Generation Construction Chemicals Being Widely Applied in Precast Technology

Combination of Factors Shape Market for Electronic Chemicals

Major Trends Impacting Market for Engineering Thermoplastics

Innovation and Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Engineering Thermoplastics in Building and Construction

Functional Foods and Beverages on the Path of Growth

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company ADM

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Altana AG

Amco Polymers, LLC

Archroma

Arkema SA

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Capital Resin Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

Daicel Corporation

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Ecolab, Inc.

Element Solutions Inc.

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gabriel Performance Products

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Heraeus Epurio LLC

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Hexion Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Honeywell Specialty Chemicals

Huntsman

ICL Group Ltd.

INEOS Group AG

Innospec, Inc.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Lanxess Corporation

Lipofoods

LLS Health

Lubrizol Corporation, The

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Merck KGaA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Perstorp Holding AB

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

SABIC

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sika AG

Solenis LLC

Solvay SA

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc

W.R. Grace & Company

Wacker Chemie AG

