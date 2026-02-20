Select VFX Studio Strengthens Position as Trusted Global Partner in Evolving VFX Landscape

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry often defined by scale and speed, Select VFX Studio has grown through a different principle: Earn trust through consistent performance.

Founded in Chennai, India, in June 2022, Select VFX Studio was established with a clear vision: to align global production standards with precise, structured execution from India. After years of collaborating within international production environments, the studio was built to operate with strong accountability, transparent communication, and a rigorous, process-driven approach from day one.

Select VFX Studio’s India, Chennai-based team, recognized as a trusted partner on major international titles including Squid Game Season 3, Dune Part Two, Damsel and more.

Today, the studio has developed into a trusted international visual effects partner, supporting films, episodic content and commercial productions across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. In close collaboration with established global VFX partners, the studio has contributed to more than 120 international projects and received on-screen credit on major titles including Dune Part Two, Squid Game Season 3, Damsel, Control Freak, The Believers and more.

The studio offers 2D and 3D compositing, tracking, matchmove, rotomation/rotoanim, roto, keying, paint and cleanup, beauty work, de-ageing, and digital matte painting (DMP). Seamlessly integrated into global production pipelines, the team operates with technical precision, streamlined workflows, and dependable turnaround timelines.

Select VFX Studio is certified by the Trusted Partner Network TPN and individually certified by Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures and Amazon Studios. This reflects alignment with internationally recognised security, compliance and delivery standards required by leading studios.

As studios reassess long-term partnerships and operational reliability in an evolving VFX landscape, Select VFX formally articulates its identity, values and contribution within the global production ecosystem.

Founder Charles Jeyakumar shares:

"We built Select VFX Studio with a straightforward belief: people come before everything else — our artists, our clients, and the families who stand behind them. This is not just a company; it's a creative family built to support long-term client success.

"We ensure our people grow with pride, stability, and respect. We believe in equal opportunities within the VFX world. Above all, we build relationships before business, trust before transactions and partnerships before projects. This is how we work. This is how we grow. And this is the culture we will continue to protect and strengthen every day."

To know more: www.selectvfx.studio

For partnerships: [email protected]

