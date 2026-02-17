Select Water Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results and Strategic Updates

Generated full year and fourth quarter 2025 consolidated revenue of $1.4 billion and $347 million, respectively

Generated full year net income of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million

Water Infrastructure generated full year 2025 revenues of $313 million, up 8% year-over-year

Chemical Technologies generated full year 2025 revenues of $308 million, up 19% year-over-year

Announces multiple new long-term contracted Water Infrastructure projects supported by 15 million barrels of minimum volume commitments ("MVC") and approximately 180,000 acres of new leasehold and ROFR acreage dedications

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a leading provider of sustainable water infrastructure and chemical solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "The fourth quarter concluded a record year for Select across a number of key operational and financial metrics. During full-year 2025, we improved our consolidated margins, increased adjusted EBITDA, streamlined our Water Services segment, deployed high-performing chemical product offerings that drove significant market share capture, and most importantly, made great strides with our ongoing Northern Delaware water infrastructure network build-out. In 2025, we proudly surpassed one billion barrels of cumulative produced water recycled, culminating from a multi-year strategic effort that has concurrently driven more than 800% revenue growth in our Water Infrastructure segment since the beginning of 2021. This milestone achievement has driven significant value to not only Select and our shareholders, but also the regions and communities where we operate.

"During 2025, we significantly bolstered our long-term Water Infrastructure growth strategy by adding 950,000 acres under new dedication with an 11-year average contract length, while also adding long-term diversification potential with our first large-scale municipal & industrial project, multiple lithium extraction partnerships across key basins, and multiple successful beneficial reuse pilots. We continued to add to our infrastructure footprint with new contract wins during the fourth quarter, and importantly, added multiple sizable MVC awards that underpin future growth alongside additional acreage dedication expansions. Included in the fourth quarter development wins was the direct conveyance from a key customer in the Northern Delaware Basin of three treated produced water pits and a disposal permit, which we have already drilled and completed. This, and prior, asset conveyance from operators to Select remains a strong endorsement of the value-add solutions we are providing to our customers with our large-scale infrastructure networks.

"We are rapidly scaling a differentiated produced water infrastructure business that focuses and builds around a commercial recycling-first platform. This allows our fixed recycling facilities to serve as aggregation points and distribution hubs for significant produced water volumes, supported by large-diameter dual-lined gathering and distribution pipeline systems, interconnecting with disposal and, in the future, potential beneficial reuse or mineral extraction. Our growing gathering and distribution pipeline networks allow us to water balance across a broad geographic footprint – managing the regional supply and demand of oilfield water to where it is needed, or to reallocate from regions of oversupply or potential pore pressure risk to alternative sustainable disposal solutions.

"As we continue our expansive New Mexico system build-out, we are working closely with our customers to support their evolving development schedules alongside our build-out timelines. We continue to find value in the integrated solutions we can provide, with our temporary water transfer logistics capabilities allowing us to manage customer schedule variability efficiently and flexibly. For example, during the fourth quarter, while we saw lower growth than anticipated on our fixed infrastructure as schedule timelines adjusted, we saw a 77% uplift in our temporary water transfer service revenues in New Mexico, resulting in a sizable outperformance during the quarter for our Water Services segment as compared to our prior expectations. We expect a growing shift in volume activity onto our fixed infrastructure network in the coming months, which should drive high-margin sequential growth for the Water Infrastructure segment during the first quarter and further throughout 2026.

"Our Chemical Technologies segment finished the year with a record fourth quarter, resulting in annual gains of 19%, 57% and 45% in revenue, gross profit and gross profit before D&A, respectively, in 2025 as compared to 2024. Supported by the outsized growth in New Mexico, the Water Services segment outperformed expectations and traditional fourth quarter seasonality, posting a 7% sequential revenue increase and a 39% and 16% sequential increase in gross profit and gross profit before D&A, respectively.

"Looking forward to 2026 overall, we expect yet another record setting year for Adjusted EBITDA and consolidated margins as the growth opportunities in our Water Infrastructure segment continue to expand. With several projects already undergoing construction in addition to our recent awards, we anticipate the Water Infrastructure segment to grow revenue by 20% to 25% on a year-over-year basis in 2026.

"Supported by strong recent gains in 2025, we expect our Chemical Technologies segment to deliver a similar revenue profile in 2026 as compared to full year 2025, while improving its overall margin profile. On the Water Services side, we expect to maintain a relatively steady annual revenue run-rate as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, with continued margin improvement opportunities, which captures the ongoing segment performance after accounting for the OMNI divestiture in the third quarter of 2025.

"Overall, we expect the first quarter to grow sequentially from the fourth quarter, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $65 – $68 million. To support our growth objectives, for full year 2026, we are targeting net capital expenditures of $175 – $225 million, after accounting for an expected $10 – $15 million of ongoing asset sales. This includes approximately $50 – $60 million of maintenance capex, consistent with 2025, with the remaining spend primarily weighted towards our growth capital projects within our Water Infrastructure segment, and particularly the continued build-out of our Northern Delaware Basin network. This capital program includes all currently contracted development projects, however, we continue to have a strong backlog of future development opportunities and remain highly confident in our ability to secure additional long-term contracts and development projects during the year, which could provide incremental growth. With a steady trajectory of growth throughout 2026, we believe we are establishing a strong foundation for continued growth into 2027. As we continue to execute on our infrastructure build-out, we are deploying highly cash-generative facilities and midstream networks to our business. We anticipate an increasingly improved free cash flow profile over time with the ongoing maturation of the Water Infrastructure segment, allowing for future capital allocation strength and optionality, supported by the resilient, contracted earnings streams we are building. The ongoing expansion of our high-margin, contractually supported Water Infrastructure segment is further enhancing the quality of our earnings and reinforces our confidence and conviction in Select's strategic direction.

"In summary, I believe that Select remains distinctively positioned both in the traditional energy industry, and soon beyond, to advance a unique integration of Water Infrastructure, Water Services and Chemical Technologies solutions underpinned by a growing high-margin, long-term contracted infrastructure business. I look forward to creating further long-term shareholder value in both 2026 and the years to come," concluded Schmitz.

Full Year 2025 Consolidated Financial Information

Revenue for full year 2025 was $1.4 billion as compared to $1.5 billion during full year 2024. Net income for full year 2025 was $21.5 million as compared to $35.5 million during full year 2024.

For full year 2025, gross profit was $202.4 million, as compared to $219.5 million during full year 2024, driven by $21.0 million of increased depreciation, amortization and accretion ("D&A") expense associated with our ongoing water infrastructure build-out. Total gross margin was 14.4% during full year 2025 as compared to 15.1% during full year 2024. Gross profit before D&A was $376.9 million for full year 2025 as compared to $373.0 million in full year 2024, while gross margin before D&A for full year 2025 was 26.8% as compared to 25.7% for full year 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") during full year 2025 of $161.3 million was relatively steady on a year-over-year basis as compared to $160.0 million during full year 2024. Supported by ongoing cost improvement initiatives, the Company is targeting a 5 – 10% reduction in SG&A over the course of 2026 relative to full year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $260.3 million during full year 2025 as compared to $258.4 million during full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA during full year 2025 was reduced by $14.9 million of remeasurement gain on business combination, while adjusted for $10.3 million of non-recurring transaction costs, $6.2 million of impairments and abandonments, $5.0 million in tax receivable agreements expense, $4.9 million of equity in losses of unconsolidated entities and $6.1 million in other non-recurring adjustments. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $19.9 million adjustment during full year 2025.

Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit, free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) to net cash provided by operating activities, and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Information

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $346.5 million as compared to $322.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $349.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($2.1) million as compared to net income of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and net loss of ($2.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, gross profit was $45.3 million, as compared to $43.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total gross margin was 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 13.5% in the third quarter of 2025 and 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit before D&A was $96.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $87.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $84.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin before D&A for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 27.9% as compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2025 and 24.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $43.3 million as compared to $41.7 million during the third quarter of 2025 and $39.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $64.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $59.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $56.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2025 was adjusted for $5.0 million of tax receivable agreements expense, $3.8 million of non-recurring transaction costs, $1.3 million of impairments and abandonments, and $0.7 million in other non-recurring adjustments. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $5.8 million adjustment during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Business Segment Information

The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $78.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $76.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 54.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 53.1% in the third quarter of 2025 and 54.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Water Infrastructure revenue and gross profit before D&A increased sequentially by 3.0% and 5.0%, respectively, relative to the third quarter of 2025, with the timing of projects coming online as well as the commercialization of our New Mexico network contributing to the majority of the overall increase. The Company anticipates Water Infrastructure revenues to increase 7% – 10% during the first quarter of 2026, while maintaining relatively steady gross margins before D&A as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. With new capital projects and commercialization efforts driving continued growth throughout the second and third quarters of 2026, the Company expects 20% – 25% year-over-year revenue growth, while maintaining consistent gross margins before D&A throughout the year.

The Water Services segment generated revenues of $178.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $166.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $209.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 18.0% in the third quarter of 2025 and 16.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Water Services segment increased revenues 7% sequentially, driven primarily by incremental water transfer volumes from our New Mexico operations in support of our growing Northern Delaware water infrastructure networks. The Company expects relatively steady quarterly revenue both in the first quarter and throughout the rest of 2026 as compared to the run-rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2025, as overall activity levels are expected to remain relatively stable. The Company expects to see margin improvement on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, with gross margins before D&A of 19% – 21% throughout the first quarter and full year of 2026.

The Chemical Technologies segment generated record quarterly revenues of $87.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $76.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $62.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin before D&A for Chemical Technologies was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 19.9% in the third quarter of 2025 and 12.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2026, the Company anticipates revenue to return to the high $70s up to $80 million dollar range, with gross margins before D&A holding steady in the 19% – 20% range, as research and development-led new product initiatives continue to drive higher product margin opportunities in the market. For full year 2026, the Company expects to maintain relatively steady year-over-year revenues while holding gross margins before D&A steady at the 19% – 20% range expected during the first quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow from operations for the full year 2025 was $214.7 million as compared to $234.9 million for the full year 2024. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $65.5 million as compared to $71.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $67.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net capital expenditures for the full year 2025 were $279.3 million as compared to $157.3 million during the full year 2024, comprised of $294.6 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $15.3 million of cash proceeds from asset sales, including the divestment of underutilized equipment and real estate from previously acquired businesses. Net capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $70.0 million, comprised of $71.5 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $1.5 million of cash proceeds from asset sales.

Additionally, cash flow from investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 included $1.3 million of asset acquisitions. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Select acquired additional disposal facilities in the Northern Delaware Basin to support its ongoing Water Infrastructure development projects for $1.0 million of cash consideration.

Cash flows from financing activities during the full year 2025 included $188.4 million of net inflows consisting of $235.0 million of net proceeds on our sustainability-linked credit facility, offset by $33.7 million of dividends and distributions paid, and $7.3 million of Class A share repurchases related to net settlements for minimum tax withholding on incentive equity vestings. Cash flows from financing activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6.1 million of net inflows consisting of $15.0 million of net incremental borrowings on our sustainability-linked credit facility, offset by $8.4 million of quarterly dividends and distributions paid.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Total cash and cash equivalents were $18.1 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $20.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company had $320 million of total borrowings outstanding under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of December 31, 2025, including $250.0 million of term loan borrowings and an additional $70.0 million of revolver borrowings, as compared to $85.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its prior sustainability-linked credit facility as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the borrowing base under the sustainability-linked credit facility was $235.1 million as compared to $218.8 million under the prior sustainability-linked credit facility as of December 31, 2024. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of December 31, 2025 of approximately $145.5 million as compared to $114.8 million under its prior sustainability-linked credit facility as of December 31, 2024, after giving effect to outstanding borrowings and letters of credit totaling $19.6 million and $19.0 million as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Total liquidity was $163.6 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $134.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company had 101,860,662 and 102,585,084 weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding during full year 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, and 16,221,101 weighted average shares of Class B common stock during each of full year and fourth quarter 2025.

Water Infrastructure Business Development and Acquisition Updates

Since the start of the fourth quarter of 2025, Select has executed multiple new long-term contracts for additional full life-cycle produced water gathering and distribution infrastructure projects in the Permian Basin and Rockies regions while also adding disposal and storage assets via both acquisition and direct conveyance. In aggregate, these initiatives are expected to add 14 miles of pipeline, 3.5 million barrels of storage and 55,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity to Select's infrastructure networks, supported by 179,000 dedicated acres and approximately 15 million barrels of MVC volumes. The combined capital expenditures associated with these new projects is expected to be approximately $10 million, with each project anticipated to be online by the end of second quarter of 2026.

Northern Delaware Produced Water Takeaway Agreements

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Select signed separate 10- and 7-year produced water handling agreements with a large public independent operator for the operator's development areas in Lea County, NM. The projects entail the construction of eight miles of pipeline and two new treated produced water pits with a total of two million barrels of storage capacity. The agreement is supported by an approximate 155,000-acre dedication and five million barrels of combined minimum volume commitment for the projects. The facilities are expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Northern Delaware Asset Conveyance

During the fourth quarter of 2025, a key customer conveyed to Select a disposal permit in Eddy County, NM that Select subsequently drilled and completed, adding 30,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity to its Northern Delaware network. Additionally, this customer conveyed to Select three treated produced water pits in Eddy County, NM, adding approximately 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity to Select's system.

Northern Delaware Disposal Well Acquisition

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Select acquired disposal facilities in Winkler County, TX, adding 25,000 barrels per day of additional disposal capacity to help support our growing infrastructure networks in the Northern Delaware Basin.

Rockies Pipeline Connection and Disposal Agreement

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Select signed a 15-year agreement to construct and connect produced water gathering pipeline infrastructure for a large operator to existing Select disposal facilities in the Rockies region. This agreement is supported by a 9.6-million-barrel MVC and an approximate 24,000-acre dedication for the gathering of produced water. We expect construction to be complete and the pipeline to be operational by the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended,

Year ended December 31,





Dec 31, 2025

(unaudited) Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

2025

2024

Revenue































Water Infrastructure

$ 81,188

$ 78,805

$ 76,811

$ 313,239

$ 290,900

Water Services



178,340



166,877



209,323



786,525



901,657

Chemical Technologies



86,974



76,561



62,913



307,580



259,518

Total revenue



346,502



322,243



349,047



1,407,344



1,452,075

Costs of revenue































Water Infrastructure



37,272



36,964



34,797



143,940



137,573

Water Services



143,400



136,795



174,995



635,225



720,876

Chemical Technologies



69,319



61,352



54,771



251,284



220,617

Depreciation, amortization and accretion



51,190



43,578



40,300



174,497



153,543

Total costs of revenue



301,181



278,689



304,863



1,204,946



1,232,609

Gross profit



45,321



43,554



44,184



202,398



219,466

Operating expenses































Selling, general and administrative



43,275



41,674



39,749



161,316



159,978

Depreciation and amortization



1,168



1,310



737



5,321



3,404

Impairments and abandonments



1,317



2,279



1,146



6,221



1,237

Lease abandonment costs



(51)



63



(53)



734



358

Total operating expenses



45,709



45,326



41,579



173,592



164,977

(Loss) income from operations



(388)



(1,772)



2,605



28,806



54,489

Other income (expense)































(Loss) gain on sales of property and equipment and divestitures, net



(130)



2,600



924



10,338



3,255

Interest expense, net



(6,697)



(5,963)



(1,761)



(23,181)



(6,965)

Remeasurement gain on business combination



—



14,924



—



14,924



—

Tax receivable agreements expense



(4,995)



—



(836)



(4,995)



(836)

Other



715



(2,277)



(255)



(1,141)



(573)

(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) and equity in losses

of unconsolidated entities



(11,495)



7,512



677



24,751



49,370

Income tax benefit (expense)



9,457



(434)



(2,305)



1,608



(13,568)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



(20)



(4,784)



(506)



(4,892)



(352)

Net (loss) income



(2,058)



2,294



(2,134)



21,467



35,450

Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,712



389



494



(244)



(4,806)

Net (loss) income attributable to Select Water Solutions, Inc.

$ (346)

$ 2,683

$ (1,640)

$ 21,223

$ 30,644



































Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:































Class A—Basic

$ (0.00)

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ 0.21

$ 0.31

Class B—Basic

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —



































Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:































Class A—Diluted

$ (0.00)

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ 0.21

$ 0.30

Class B—Diluted

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Class A—Basic



102,585,084



102,512,351



100,341,695



101,860,662



99,986,771

Class B—Basic



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Class A—Diluted



102,585,084



104,236,739



100,341,695



103,783,796



102,194,323

Class B—Diluted



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



16,221,101



SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)





As of December 31,





2025

2024

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,084

$ 19,978

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses



263,965



281,569

Accounts receivable, related parties



63



150

Inventories



34,278



38,447

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37,996



45,354

Total current assets



354,386



385,498

Property and equipment



1,629,406



1,405,486

Accumulated depreciation



(717,223)



(679,832)

Total property and equipment, net



912,183



725,654

Right-of-use assets, net



28,708



36,851

Goodwill



48,485



18,215

Other intangible assets, net



106,204



123,715

Deferred tax assets



48,881



46,339

Investments in unconsolidated entities



78,234



11,347

Other long-term assets, net



18,531



18,663

Total assets

$ 1,595,612

$ 1,366,282

Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 49,682

$ 39,189

Accrued accounts payable



46,275



76,196

Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties



3,634



4,378

Accrued salaries and benefits



17,702



29,937

Accrued insurance



22,272



24,685

Sales tax payable



2,435



2,110

Tax receivable agreements liabilities



—



93

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



37,549



40,137

Current operating lease liabilities



14,247



16,439

Current portion of long-term debt



31,250



—

Current portion of finance lease obligations



650



211

Total current liabilities



225,696



233,375

Tax receivable agreements liabilities



43,421



38,409

Long-term operating lease liabilities



21,533



31,092

Long-term debt



285,043



85,000

Other long-term liabilities



92,852



62,872

Total liabilities



668,545



450,748

Commitments and contingencies













Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 104,884,902 and 103,069,732 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



1,049



1,031

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



162



162

Additional paid-in capital



989,329



998,474

Accumulated deficit



(184,924)



(206,147)

Total stockholders' equity



805,616



793,520

Noncontrolling interests



121,451



122,014

Total equity



927,067



915,534

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,595,612

$ 1,366,282



SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Three months ended,

Year ended December 31,



Dec 31, 2025

(unaudited) Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





























Net (loss) income

$ (2,058)

$ 2,294

$ (2,134)

$ 21,467

$ 35,450 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided

by operating activities





























Depreciation, amortization and accretion



52,358



44,888



41,037



179,818



156,947 Deferred tax (benefit) expense



(8,782)



608



1,929



(1,216)



12,500 Tax receivable agreements expense



4,995



—



836



4,995



836 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment and

divestitures



130



(2,600)



(924)



(10,338)



(3,255) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



20



4,784



506



4,892



352 Credit loss (recovery) expense



(135)



(98)



(797)



989



58 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs



413



412



123



2,228



489 Inventory adjustments



23



32



(110)



75



(638) Equity-based compensation



5,798



7,398



7,999



19,875



26,358 Impairments and abandonments



1,317



2,279



1,146



6,221



1,237 Remeasurement gain on business combination



—



(14,924)



—



(14,924)





Other operating items, net



669



625



167



2,447



1,093 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





























Accounts receivable



13,098



31,824



17,872



16,113



46,883 Prepaid expenses and other assets



13,576



(5,874)



1,904



11,825



(14,590) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(15,970)



48



(1,787)



(29,794)



(28,834) Net cash provided by operating activities



65,452



71,696



67,767



214,673



234,886 Cash flows from investing activities





























































Purchase of property and equipment



(71,499)



(95,230)



(55,073)



(294,562)



(173,153) Purchase of equity-method investments



—



—



—



(72,059)



— Acquisitions, net of cash received



(1,251)



(35,136)



(2,841)



(53,592)



(161,279) Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment



1,494



4,154



3,534



15,251



15,809 Net cash used in investing activities



(71,256)



(126,212)



(54,380)



(404,962)



(318,623) Cash flows from financing activities





























Borrowings from revolving line of credit



26,500



40,000



15,000



131,500



165,000 Payments on revolving line of credit



(11,500)



(10,000)



(10,000)



(146,500)



(80,000) Borrowings from long-term debt



—



—



—



250,000



— Payments of finance lease obligations



(159)



(129)



(68)



(601)



(231) Payment of debt issuance costs



—



—



—



(7,867)



— Dividends and distributions paid



(8,405)



(8,377)



(8,212)



(33,655)



(29,745) Proceeds from share issuance



—



—



50



—



50 Contributions from noncontrolling interests



—



—



—



2,875



— Repurchase of common stock



(377)



(332)



(589)



(7,286)



(7,912) Payments under tax receivable agreement



—



—



(521)



(77)



(521) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



6,059



21,162



(4,340)



188,389



46,641 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



1



(4)



(7)



6



(9) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



256



(33,358)



9,040



(1,894)



(37,105) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



17,828



51,186



10,938



19,978



57,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 18,084

$ 17,828

$ 19,978

$ 18,084

$ 19,978

Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation, amortization and accretion ("D&A"), gross margin before D&A and free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus any impairment and abandonment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to GAAP, plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains), plus/(minus) losses/(gains) on unconsolidated entities plus tax receivable agreements expense and less remeasurement gain on business combination. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, plus proceeds received from sale of property and equipment. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation, amortization and accretion) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit and gross margin are the GAAP measures most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A, respectively. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A or free cash flow in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A, gross margin before D&A and free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

For forward-looking non-GAAP measures, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation, including potential acquisition-related transaction costs as well as the purchase price accounting allocation of the recent acquisitions and the resulting impacts to depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, among other items is not available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy at this time.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:





Three months ended



Dec 31, 2025

Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024



(unaudited) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 65,452

$ 71,696

$ 67,767 Purchase of property and equipment



(71,499)



(95,230)



(55,073) Proceeds received from sale of property and equipment



1,494



4,154



3,534 Free cash flow

$ (4,553)

$ (19,380)

$ 16,228

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:





Three months ended,

Year Ended December 31,



Dec 31, 2025

Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

2025

2024



(unaudited) (in thousands)

(unaudited) (in thousands) Net (loss) income

$ (2,058)

$ 2,294

$ (2,134)

$ 21,467

$ 35,450 Interest expense, net



6,697



5,963



1,761



23,181



6,965 Income tax (benefit) expense



(9,457)



434



2,305



(1,608)



13,568 Depreciation, amortization and accretion



52,358



44,888



41,037



179,818



156,947 EBITDA



47,540



53,579



42,969



222,858



212,930 Tax receivable agreements expense



4,995



—



836



4,995



836 Impairments and abandonments



1,317



2,279



1,146



6,221



1,237 Remeasurement gain on business combination



—



(14,924)



—



(14,924)



— Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries



87



875



61



1,399



3,609 Non-recurring severance expenses



—



1,467



—



1,467



648 Non-cash compensation expenses



5,798



7,398



7,999



19,875



26,358 Transaction and rebranding costs



3,779



3,289



1,533



10,269



10,038 Lease abandonment costs



(51)



63



(53)



734



358 Other non-recurring charges



672



671



1,243



2,497



2,029 Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities



20



4,784



506



4,892



352 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,157

$ 59,481

$ 56,240

$ 260,283

$ 258,395

The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:





Three months ended,

Year Ended December 31,



Dec 31, 2025

Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

2025

2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

(in thousands) Gross profit by segment





























Water infrastructure

$ 10,970

$ 16,776

$ 23,009

$ 69,239

$ 88,235 Water services



18,369



13,244



14,831



83,637



99,662 Chemical technologies



15,982



13,534



6,344



49,522



31,569 As reported gross profit



45,321



43,554



44,184



202,398



219,466































Plus depreciation, amortization and accretion





























Water infrastructure



32,946



25,065



19,005



100,060



65,092 Water services



16,571



16,838



19,497



67,663



81,119 Chemical technologies



1,673



1,675



1,798



6,774



7,332 Total depreciation and amortization



51,190



43,578



40,300



174,497



153,543 Gross profit before D&A

$ 96,511

$ 87,132

$ 84,484

$ 376,895

$ 373,009































Gross profit before D&A by segment





























Water infrastructure



43,916



41,841



42,014



169,299



153,327 Water services



34,940



30,082



34,328



151,300



180,781 Chemical technologies



17,655



15,209



8,142



56,296



38,901 Total gross profit before D&A

$ 96,511

$ 87,132

$ 84,484

$ 376,895

$ 373,009































Gross margin before D&A by segment





























Water infrastructure



54.1 %



53.1 %



54.7 %



54.0 %



52.7 % Water services



19.6 %



18.0 %



16.4 %



19.2 %



20.0 % Chemical technologies



20.3 %



19.9 %



12.9 %



18.3 %



15.0 % Total gross margin before D&A



27.9 %



27.0 %



24.2 %



26.8 %



25.7 %

