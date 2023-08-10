SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule for the remainder of the third quarter of 2023. Select's senior management will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences as outlined below. A copy of the investor presentations that will be available at the conferences, as well as any webcasting information, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website https://investors.selectwater.com.

On August 14, 2023, Select will be presenting at the Enercom Energy Investment Conference in Denver, CO from 4:20 – 4:45 p.m. Eastern time / 3:20 – 3:45 p.m. Central time. Nick Swyka, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Skarke, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings on August 14 and 15, 2023.

On August 22, 2023, Select will be participating in the 12th Annual Summer Investor Conference, hosted virtually by Seaport Research Partners. John Schmitz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Swyka, Chief Financial Officer, Michael Skarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chris George, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

On August 23, 2023, Nick Swyka, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris George, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability, will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

On August 24, 2023, Select will be presenting at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago, IL from 3:00 – 3:35 p.m. Eastern time / 2:00 – 2:35 p.m. Central time. Nick Swyka, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris George, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings. To access the webcast, register here: https://investors.selectwater.com/events-presentations. A replay will be archived on the Company's Events and Presentations page for 90 days following the event.

During September 5 – 7, 2023, Select will be participating in the Barclays CEO Energy – Power Conference in New York, NY. John Schmitz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Swyka, Chief Financial Officer and Chris George, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

On September 21, 2023, Chris George, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability, will be participating and hosting one-on-one meetings at the 3rd Annual TE&M Fest (Technology, Energy & Mobility Conference) hosted by Pickering Energy Partners in Austin, TX.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com/.

Contacts: Select Water Solutions, Inc.



Chris George – Senior Vice President, Corporate



Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability



(713) 296-1073



[email protected]









Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston



(713) 529-6600



[email protected]



SOURCE Select Water Solutions