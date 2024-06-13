SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule for the remainder of the second quarter and the third quarter of 2024. Select's senior management will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences as outlined below. A copy of the investor presentations that will be available at the conferences, as well as any webcasting information, as applicable, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.investors.selectwater.com.

On June 13, 2024, Select will be presenting at the 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference, hosted by Three Part Advisors, LLC, in New York, NY from 2:45 – 3:20 p.m. Eastern time / 1:45 – 2:20 p.m. Central time. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings. To access the presentation and webcast, register here: https://investors.selectwater.com/events-presentations. Replay access will be archived on the Company's Events and Presentations page for 90 days following the event.

On June 17, 2024, Select will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York, NY from 2:55 – 3:25 p.m. Eastern time / 1:55 – 2:25 p.m. Central time. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings on June 17, 2024.

On July 9, 2024, Select will be participating in the Calgary Stampede Conference, hosted by Raymond James in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-one-one meetings.

During August 8 – 9, 2024, Select will be participating in the Industrial and Energy Showcase hosted virtually by Raymond James. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

On August 13, 2024, John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

On August 20, 2024, Select will be presenting at the EnerCom Energy Investment Conference in Denver, CO. Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings.

On August 21, 2024, Select will be participating in the 13th Annual Summer Investor Conference, hosted virtually by Seaport Research Partners. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

During August 28 – 29, 2024, Select will be presenting at the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago, IL. John Schmitz, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings.

During September 3 – 5, 2024, Select will be participating in the Barclays CEO Energy – Power Conference in New York, NY. John Schmitz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-one-one meetings.

During September 16 – 18, 2024, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating and hosting one-on-one meetings at the 4th Annual TE&M Fest (Technology, Energy & Mobility Conference) hosted by Pickering Energy Partners in Austin, TX.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com/.

WTTR-PR

Contacts: Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Chris George – EVP & CFO

(713) 296-1073

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.