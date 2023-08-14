SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND ENDEAVOR ENERGY RESOURCES, LP COMPLETE ONE OF THE LARGEST RECYCLED WATER JOBS RECORDED IN THE MIDLAND BASIN

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, and Endeavor Energy Resources, LP ("Endeavor"), one of the largest private exploration and production companies in the United States, announce the completion of one of the largest recycled produced water jobs recorded in Texas' Midland Basin.

The four-fleet Endeavor project, located in Martin County, Texas, achieved recycling and delivery rates up to 300,000 barrels of water per day. In total, more than 8.2 million barrels of produced water were recycled at Select's Big Spring Recycling System ("BSRS"), located in Howard County, and transported to Endeavor's pad site during the month-long project.

The recycled produced water was sourced from six regional operators within a 10-mile radius of BSRS. Select sustainably delivered the recycled water using electric pumps along an underground 24-inch pipeline spanning from Howard County to Martin County.

"Sustainable recycling and transportation of produced water is an integral piece of the future of water stewardship in the Midland Basin," said Select's Chairman, President & CEO John Schmitz. "We are proud to work with Endeavor to achieve one of the largest and most technically-challenging recycling projects ever performed in the Permian Basin."

About Endeavor Energy Resources, LP

Endeavor is a privately held exploration and production company. Headquartered near its operational activity in Midland, Texas, Endeavor has more than 1,200 valued employees and is one of the largest private operators in the United States. With more than 35 years of experience acquiring assets, Endeavor is uniquely situated, holding approximately 360,000 Net Acres in the Core 6 Midland Basin counties and over 500,000 Net Acres across multiple basins. Focused on the Core 6 Midland Basin counties, Endeavor has a sustainable horizontal drilling program for years to come. For more information, please visit Endeavor's website, www.endeavorenergylp.com.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry across the United States. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com/.

About the Big Spring Recycling System

Owned and operated by Select, BSRS is one of the largest commercially permitted recycling networks in the Permian Basin with a throughput capacity of over 300,000 barrels per day of recycled produced water. BSRS connects six operators' produced water systems into a central nexus and storage point and concurrently serves them with blends of up to 100% recycled water for reuse. Additionally, BSRS has 1.7 million barrels of commercially permitted treated water storage and buffer storage capacity.

