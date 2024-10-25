Select Water Solutions Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 17%

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock, a 17% increase, to be paid on November 15, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2024. A comparable distribution of $0.07 per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates. All future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by Select's Board of Directors.

John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "Shareholder returns are core to our management philosophy. Once again, the Board has decided to increase the regular dividend payment, which reflects our continued confidence in Select's operating capabilities, cash flow generation, infrastructure growth opportunities, and the strength of our balance sheet. These factors, along with our capital efficient business model and growing portfolio of contracted infrastructure and production-related revenue streams, enable us to enhance our capital return program. We do so while maintaining a disciplined capital structure to support the growth of our business and continued expansion of our water recycling and infrastructure initiatives. We strongly believe in the long-term earnings and free cash flow generating capabilities of our business and are excited to share the benefits of this cash generation with our shareholders."

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com.

Contacts: Select Water Solutions

Garrett Williams

VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

(713) 296-1010

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.