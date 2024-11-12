SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN WATER TOWER RESEARCH FIRESIDE CHAT SERIES

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operational Officer, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on November 13, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event at the following link, https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6517310748182/WN_xB_9uvhGSIe_urO-mp0Qzw. A replay of the webcast will also be available at this website after the event.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.
Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success.  For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com.

