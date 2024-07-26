SelectBlinds and LEVOLOR® Release Exclusive, Window Covering Collection

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds and LEVOLOR, Inc. , two leaders in the window covering industry, have expanded their brand partnership today with an exclusive product line.

The two companies created LEVOLOR x Select, a collaborative collection featuring unique window covering designs and stylish customizations that can't be found anywhere else.

LEVOLOR x Select features over 40 new, curated fabrics across four product categories: roman shades, roller shades, woven wood shades and drapery.

"This is truly an exceptional collection, and our customers will be able to find an aesthetic that showcases their personal style," said Stephanie Lynn, SelectBlinds' CEO. "Together with LEVOLOR, we're continuing to bring the best possible products and experience to our customers."

In addition to LEVOLOR's history of quality, the new window coverings will also feature SelectBlinds' revolutionary, no drill headrail.

"We invest in meaningful innovations to improve our customer's quality of life, and the no drill headrail does just that," said Sanjiv Chhatwal, president of LEVOLOR. "Its hassle-free installation saves people time and allows them to continue on with their day, focusing on what really matters."

LEVOLOR became SelectBlinds' first branded window covering partnership back in 2023. Their shared values to deliver reliable, family-friendly window treatments helped drive this current collaboration.

SelectBlinds is the sole distributor for these premium window coverings. Explore all LEVOLOR x Select products at selectblinds.com/levolor-selectblinds.html.

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information, visit SelectBlinds.com . Follow them on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About LEVOLOR

Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® blinds, shades, and shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. From welcoming the sunlight each morning to providing privacy and comfort each night, LEVOLOR's window treatments make quality time last longer, today, tomorrow, and every day. To learn more, visit levolor.com .

SOURCE Select Blinds LLC