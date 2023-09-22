SelectBlinds collaborates with LEVOLOR® to offer new window covering collection

22 Sep, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds, a leading online custom window covering retailer, is proud to announce its partnership with LEVOLOR, Inc., an industry leader of innovative window treatments. SelectBlinds released its LEVOLOR collection today with 13 window coverings across seven categories.

"It is a privilege to work with one of the biggest names in the industry," said Satya Sivunigunta, SelectBlinds CEO. "We've truly enjoyed working with the team at LEVOLOR, and we are excited to introduce our customers to these trustworthy and timeless window coverings."

With LEVOLOR Light Filtering Cellular Shades, superior insulation meets a wide range of stylish fabrics and vibrant colors while providing year-round comfort.
This collaboration marks SelectBlinds' first branded window covering on their website. The two companies partnered together because of their alignment to deliver excellent window treatments while prioritizing safety.

In addition to the kid-friendly Cordless Lift option, all products in the LEVOLOR collection also have GREENGUARD® Gold Certification, ensuring that they contribute to healthier indoor air quality.

"It's important to us that we work with companies that share our values," said Sanjiv Chhatwal, president of LEVOLOR. "How do you make quality time last longer? You eliminate distractions, and SelectBlinds' commitment to their customer's overall well-being is why we wanted to partner with them."

Visit SelectBlinds' LEVOLOR collection at selectblinds.com/levolor.html

About SelectBlinds
SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information, visit SelectBlinds.com. Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About LEVOLOR
Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® blinds, shades, and shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. From welcoming the sunlight each morning to providing privacy and comfort each night, LEVOLOR's window treatments make quality time last longer, today, tomorrow, and every day. To learn more, visit levolor.com.

Contact: Christine Robles, [email protected]

SOURCE Select Blinds LLC

