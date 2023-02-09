SelectBlinds: You'll Love Us Because We're Easy

Arizona based window covering retailer launches first ever Big Game spot!

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds , a custom online window covering retailer, is nearing the end of its three-year rebranding campaign to further its mission to provide an exceptional customer experience.

In order to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of, SelectBlinds' goal is to start with changing how people feel about buying window coverings. The brand transformation started with an updated logo and color palette in 2021, and SelectBlinds has since been in the works on new brand initiatives, eye-catching visuals and flirtatious content.

SelectBlinds :30 Big Game Spot SelectBlinds Commercial Image

"Shopping and installing window coverings isn't something people generally look forward to. As our team discussed, we realized it is like dating! You have to vet people, see what they are saying, get a sense of what they are about, and decide if it's worth pursuing," said Kevin T. O'Connor, VP of Marketing at SelectBlinds. "We wanted to lean into that. We are a DIY company, but we will be there for you every step of the way when you need us."

The initial launch features a new commercial debuting throughout the Greater Phoenix Area and other key markets this week and will expand to other markets in the coming months. To visualize the concept, SelectBlinds collaborated with Raindrop Agency based in San Diego, CA. You can watch it here .

"When SelectBlinds partnered with us, they wanted to do something that would get people talking and laughing," said Jacques Spitzer, CEO of Raindrop. "We had an incredible time leaning into the timeless desire to fall in love...with your blinds. Not only is it hilarious, but it really does a great job emphasizing how fun and easy it is to select your blinds and hang them. You will find yourself laughing and wanting to visit their website to see their huge selection."

With more than 500K 5-star reviews, SelectBlinds looks forward to satisfying more customers with its exceptional customer experience, diverse selection and helpful resources. You'll love them because they're easy.

About SelectBlinds:

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information, visit SelectBlinds.com . Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Raindrop Agency:

Raindrop creates marketing people love that earns attention, builds brands and drives results. Their well-rounded team is here to supercharge your brand and bring your creative to life across all channels where your customers spend time. Visit their website here .

CONTACT: Kevin O'Connor, +1 (917) 647-2139, [email protected]

SOURCE SelectBlinds