Selectel HyperServer: Supercomputer as a Service

MOSCOW, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selectel Russia introduces to market the Selectel HyperServer , a solution for the deployment of servers with dozens TB of RAM and hundreds of CPU cores.

Cloud technologies are replacing traditional approaches in many spheres, one of which is high-performance computing. Selectel HyperServer has become Russia's first alternative to the complex and expensive computing systems used in business for modeling and development, predictive analytics and other tasks involving the processing of vast amounts of data.

Selectel's new service is based on technology that consolidates the resources of ordinary servers into one software-defined server. A hypervisor analyzes load in real time and distributes it between the physical nodes. In maximum configuration, a computer like this can boast up to 1024 cores and 64 terabytes of RAM.

Oleg Lyubimov, CEO at Selectel:

"The Selectel HyperServer combines the advantages of software-defined technologies and a service model: low cost of ownership, pay-as-you-go billing, instant scaling. This solution implements a flexible cloud approach to building modern scalable infrastructure.

"The technical characteristics of this service outperform multisocket computing systems and are becoming comparable with those of supercomputers worth millions of dollars. With a HyperServer you don't need big investments and months for the supply of equipment."

Although in-memory computing technology has become the de facto standard for highload IT systems, its distribution is limited by the high cost of traditional platforms. Computing systems are assembled from powerful nodes with multi-core processors and hundreds of memory modules, and special equipment is required to ensure their coherent operation. Other disadvantages include long delivery and deployment times and the practical impossibility of scaling such systems.

Selectel HyperServer eliminates these flaws and expands the possibilities of in-memory computing. The cost of the hyperserver is based on the price for the dedicated servers of which it consists and the monthly licensing of the hypervisor. This is dozens of times cheaper than the purchase of a pre-built solution from a vendor. Installation of the hyperserver takes a few business days, and several days are enough time to make the necessary technical adjustments. The accessible and flexible Selectel HyperServer can be used for production tasks, development projects, and plenty of short tasks: verifying a new hypothesis, debugging changes before they are introduced, different pilot projects etc.

Selectel Ltd. is one of the largest Russian cloud and data center providers. Founded in 2008, it currently owns and operates six data centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Leningrad Region.

