SelectHealth Is Now Collaborating With Rx Savings Solutions For Drug Pricing Transparency

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions is now collaborating with SelectHealth®, a not-for-profit health plan providing high-value health benefits and superior service at an affordable cost, to help their 900,000 members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada better manage their prescription drug expenses.

Rx Savings Solutions provides proactive prescription guidance for the best pharmacy benefit experience at the lowest cost. Patented algorithms look for all possible clinical therapies and financial options.

SelectHealth first launched the Rx Savings Solutions tool to eligible commercial and Medicare members in February 2020. Within the first four months of going live with the Rx Savings Solutions' Contact Prescriber feature, SelectHealth members who used the feature experienced, on average, an annual savings of $500 when they switched a prescription.

"At SelectHealth, we are committed to helping our communities stay healthy," said Eric Cannon, Chief Pharmacy Benefits Officer of SelectHealth. "Collaborating with Rx Savings Solutions increases our transparency in the market, which is key to lowering the cost of prescription drugs."

Serving more than 7 million members, Rx Savings delivers proactive, customized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans.

"It's our job to help our clients save by helping their members optimize their spending. By providing members with personalized information about lower-cost options to treat their conditions, we are helping them better navigate a very complex pharmacy system," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "We are delighted to work with SelectHealth in our mutual mission of increased transparency in healthcare."

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 900,000 members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. From commercial to government plans for individuals, families, employers, and more, SelectHealth serves all segments of the community.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

