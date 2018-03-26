Selecting Patient Monitoring Systems: Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety Releases Podcast on Wearable, Contact-Free, and Continuous Vital Sign Patient Monitoring

The clinical education podcast features:

Melissa Powell (Chief Operating Officer, The Allure Group);

(Chief Operating Officer, The Allure Group); Priyanka Shah , MS (Project Engineer, ECRI Institute); and

, MS (Project Engineer, ECRI Institute); and Charlie Whelan (Director of Consulting, Transformational Health, Frost & Sullivan).

In the podcast, Ms. Shah provides an overview of the different types of patient monitoring systems - wearable, contact-free, and continuous vital sign - as well as key questions clinicians and hospital executives should consider before making an selection decision.

Mr. Whelan discusses the knowledge and experience of Frost & Sullivan on patient monitoring systems. As well, he discusses recent Frost & Sullivan research, including two papers - "Finding Top Line Opportunities In A Bottom Line Health Care Market" and "Technology as a Competitive Edge for Post Acute Providers."

Ms. Powell discusses how patient monitoring has helped The Allure Group in improving patient safety, including preventing pressure ulcers and sepsis, as well as the workflow and process of her clinicians and staff, who provide care to their patients each and every day:

"we found that the monitoring system has been a driving factor in a lot of changes that we've seen for fall prevention, as well as pain management, as well as sepsis identification. Within our first month, we were able to have great success in preventing falls. In our first home, in the first 30 days, we prevented eight cases of falls by having the monitoring on, which obviously was beneficial to the patient and the patient's family member, but it also has a great impact on the facilities and the quality metrics but they're trying to achieve in regards to quality care. The monitoring systems are able to help us really have an early identification for motions to prevent a fall and are able to help through the monitoring to see the beginning of a sepsis episode."

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote safer clinical practices and standards for patients through collaboration among healthcare experts, professionals, scientific researchers, and others, to improve healthcare delivery. For more information, please go to www.ppahs.org.

