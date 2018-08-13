Selection Dates Announced for 2019 Michelin Guides

As an international mobility company, Michelin published its first "Red Guide" in the U.S. in 2005 with the New York City edition. The four MICHELIN Guides for the U.S. highlight several of the largest and most-visited U.S. cities – New York, D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of the best restaurants in each category of comfort and price. The famous one, two and three stars identify establishments serving the highest quality cuisine. Bib Gourmands feature designations given to select restaurants that offer great food for good value, often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time. As the newest symbol introduced in 2017, L'Assiette Michelin or the Michelin Plate, recognizes establishments that provide a good meal that is capably prepared with fresh ingredients.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking a great meal. The guides were first published in France more than 100 years ago, in the early days of auto and leisure travel. Michelin's inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by inspectors in the very beginning, now applied to guides in more than 30 countries around the world.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently around 30 countries, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining. The selections of all restaurants in the guide are made by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated. To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; preparation and flavors; the chef's personality as revealed through his or her cuisine; value for money; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These objective guarantees a consistent selection so that a star restaurant as the same value regardless of whether it is located in Paris, New York or Tokyo.

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin North America, Inc. ("Michelin") designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

