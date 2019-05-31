selectION, Inc. Announces $4.1M Series A Investment

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- http://selectiontherapeutics.com/ selectION, Inc., a biotherapeutic company focused on the development of peptide ion channel blockers with class leading selectivity, announced today it has received a $4.1M investment as first tranche of its Series A financing. New and existing investors include SDL Ventures and Global Source Ventures.

"selectION has developed a powerful platform to design optimal blockers of ion channel targets with extremely high selectivity, the safety-limiting feature of molecules targeting ion channels." said Antonius Schuh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of selectION and a Managing Partner of Global Source Ventures. "With the funding received, we will complete pre-clinical development of si-544, a highly selective peptide blocker of Kv1.3, for the potential treatment of a wide range of effector-memory T cell (T EM ) mediated diseases, including orphan and widespread autoimmune diseases and orphan oncology indications." The Company plans to initiate clinical development of si-544 by the end of 2020.

About selectION

selectION, Inc., San Diego, is developing si-544, a highly selective peptide blocker of Kv1.3, for the treatment of a wide range of effector memory T cell (T EM ) driven diseases. The immuno-selective agent si-544 addresses an unmet medical need by functionally inhibiting and eliminating disease associated chronically activated T EM cells without compromising the protective immune response. si-544 is expected to combine disease-modifying clinical activity with an optimal safety profile.

Immuno-Selective Therapy - Background and Scientific Rationale

T EM cells play a central role in the early immune response to pathogen-derived antigenic stimuli. The potassium channels Kv1.3 and KCa3.1 are compensatory and cooperatively maintaining ion homeostasis in T EM cells upon activation and antigen stimulation-triggered rise of intracellular calcium levels. Typically, activated T EM cells are eliminated within days of activation. However, a few T EM cells can escape physiological control mechanisms and transition into chronically activated T EM cells that become exclusively dependent on Kv1.3 due to loss of KCa3.1 expression. Thus, chronically activated T EM cells are sensitive to Kv1.3 blockade. Selective blockage of Kv1.3 specifically disrupts the signaling pathway only of disease-associated chronically activated T EM cells, terminates their activation and inhibits the pathogenic proliferation cascade, yet leaves the immune response to other antigens untouched. Therefore, Kv1.3 can be regarded as a target of choice for immuno-selective therapies in numerous T EM cell driven diseases.

Notices

