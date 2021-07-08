Selection Panel That Includes Flight 93 Families Created for Flight 93 Heroes Award

"It is so important for people to understand this part of American history."

All of the entities engaged in the effort support the memorial and work to keep alive the memory of the 40 Flight 93 passengers and crew members. The National Park Foundation, for example, contributed more than $45 million from over 110,000 donors to support the Flight 93 National Memorial and helped to establish the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.

The nominating period for the award officially closed July 4. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 9 in Pittsburgh at an event hosted by the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. The winner will be named on Sept. 10, one day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, said people from all over the country nominated candidates for the Flight 93 Heroes Award.

"We believe this award is an important way for us to honor the bravery and courage of the passengers and crew members on Flight 93," Gibson said. "At the same time, we can highlight the heroics of other everyday people."

On September 11, 2001, those on board Flight 93 told loved ones in phone calls from the flight that they intended to storm the cockpit after the plane was hijacked, thwarting a plan to fly it into the U.S. Capitol. Because of the heroism of those onboard, the airplane didn't reach its target and instead crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

Jody Greene, whose father was a passenger on Flight 93, explained that the Flight 93 Heroes Award is a crucial aspect of keeping the memory of Flight 93 alive. She said that over 75 million people have been born since September 11, 2001 and have no memory of that day, nor the incredible acts of heroism made by the Flight 93 passengers and crew members.

"The award will further the mission of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, ensuring that the story of Flight 93 is remembered, its impact shared and its legacy preserved," said Greene.

Stephen Clark, Superintendent of Flight 93 National Memorial, believes it is vital to educate the public about Flight 93, and 2021 provides a tremendous opportunity to do so, with the new Flight 93 Heroes Award.

"It is so important for people to understand this part of American history," he said. "We are pleased that there are so many ways for people to learn about Flight 93 this year."

More information about the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial can be found by visiting www.Flight93Friends.org.

