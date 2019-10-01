Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, a subsidiary of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), announces the following officer appointments.

Christopher Cunniff, Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Cunniff joined Selective in July 2018 as Senior Vice President, Actuarial Reserving. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary of Liberty Mutual's Commercial Insurance business unit. Mr. Cunniff holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Hamilton College in New York and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Tracy Dragseth, Vice President, Field Operations. Mr. Dragseth joined Selective in February 2018 as Territory Manager in Selective's Southwest Region. Prior to that, he served as Commercial Lines Business Development Director for middle market business for Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming and West Texas for Nationwide Insurance. Mr. Dragseth holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and has earned his CLCS designation.

Rick Dennis, Assistant Vice President, Application Delivery. Mr. Dennis joined Selective in 2003 as an ITS Senior Application Developer. Prior to that, he served as a Project Manager at Computer Sciences Corporation. Mr. Dennis studied Management Information Systems at the University of Dayton in Ohio and received an Associate Certificate in Project Management from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Michael Mahoney, Assistant Vice President, Accounts Payable, Billing and Financial Systems. Mr. Mahoney joined Selective in 2013 as Manager, Financial Systems. Prior to that, he served as an Accounting Manager at Geller & Company. Mr. Mahoney holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Ramapo College in New Jersey and is a certified Project Management Professional.

Daniel Ryan, Assistant Vice President, Regional Claims Manager. Mr. Ryan joined Selective in 2007 as a Claims Management Specialist. Prior to that, he served as a Claims Specialist for Progressive Insurance. He holds a bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Middle Tennessee State University, has earned designations as both an Associate in Claims and a Senior Claim Law Associate, and is a member of the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

