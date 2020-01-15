Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, a subsidiary of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), announces the following officer appointments.

Shadi Albert, Executive Vice President, Insurance Strategy and Business Development. Mr. Albert joined Selective in 2013 as Assistant Vice President, Reinsurance and Enterprise Risk Management, and was promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lines Underwriting in 2014. He transitioned to Director of Field Operations in 2016 then was promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for Selective's Southwest Region in 2017. Prior to Selective, Mr. Albert served as Assistant Vice President, Rating Agency and Enterprise Risk Advisory at Towers Watson. He holds a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from St. Joseph's University, and a bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University, both in Pennsylvania. Mr. Albert also holds designations as a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter, an Associate in Reinsurance and an Associate in Risk Management.

John Bresney, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Mr. Bresney joined Selective in 1994 as a management trainee and programmer. He held various positions throughout Selective's IT organization, including Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Development Services, Vice President, Infrastructure and Operations, and Vice President of Personal Lines Business Architecture before transitioning to his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Application Delivery Services in 2013. Mr. Bresney earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania and holds an Associate Masters Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Gordon Gaudet, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Gaudet joined Selective in 2013 as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he spent nine years as a Director and Co-lead of Deloitte Consulting's Insurance Core System Transformation practice in Chicago and served on the systems integration advisory boards for Program/Project Management and Delivery Methods and Tools. Mr. Gaudet was also Partner and Chief Information Officer at The Actuarials Exchange, LLC, with responsibility for all company technology. He attended the University of Manitoba, Canada.

Brenda Hall, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lines Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Hall joined Selective in 2001 as a Lead Underwriter, then held several leadership positions including Vice President, Underwriting; Senior Vice President, Director of Field Underwriting; and, since 2015, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategic Operations Officer. She earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Mount Union College in Ohio and a Master's degree in International Business from Webster University in Leiden, The Netherlands. She also holds the Certified Insurance Counselor and Certified Risk Manager designations.

Nathan Rugge, Senior Vice President, Actuarial Reserving. Mr. Rugge joined Selective in November 2009 as an Actuarial Assistant and most recently served as Assistant Vice President, Actuarial Pricing. He earned his bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science and Finance from Rider University in New Jersey and holds designations as a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Eva Gonzalez, Vice President, Product Development for Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company (MUSIC®), Selective's Excess and Surplus Lines operation. Ms. Gonzalez joined Selective in 2013 as Assistant Vice President, General Liability and Umbrella Line of Business Leader and most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Lines Underwriting for Mercantile and Small Business. Earlier in her career, Ms. Gonzalez served as a Commercial Underwriting Officer for CNA. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Amy Cusack, Assistant Vice President, Innovation and Strategy. Ms. Cusack joined Selective in 2006 as a Senior Auditor in the Internal Audit department and most recently served as Director, Strategic Operations. She earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and her Master of Business Administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Ms. Cusack is a Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner, and holds a Certification in Control Self-Assessment® and a Certification in Risk and Information Systems Control.

Robert England, Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Development Services. Mr. England joined Selective as Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure and Security Architecture in August 2014. Prior to Selective, he was a Senior IT Manager at LSI, a Broadcom/Avago Technologies company. Mr. England earned a bachelor's degree in Technical Management from DeVry University in Pennsylvania.

Linda Link, Assistant Vice President, Underwriting Quality Assurance. Ms. Link joined Selective in 1999 as an Underwriting Supervisor then spent 16 years in Selective's Contractors Strategic Business Unit (SBU). Most recently, she served as a Segment Manager in Selective's Small Business SBU. Ms. Link earned her bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey and has a Master's certificate in Project Management. Additionally, she holds designations as a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and a Certified Insurance Counselor.

George Melvin, Assistant Vice President, Claims Operations and Automation. Mr. Melvin joined Selective in 2010 as a Senior Learning Management Specialist and most recently served as Director of Claims Automation. Prior to joining Selective, he served as a Claims Training Manager at American Modern Insurance Group. Mr. Melvin holds designations as an Associate in Claims, an Associate in Insurance Service, a Senior Claims Law Associate and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Steven Neal, Assistant Vice President, Line of Business Manager. Mr. Neal joined Selective in October 2019. Prior to that, he served as Director of Strategic Sales Capabilities for the Middle and Large Commercial Business Segment at The Hartford. Mr. Neal earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and Banking from Appalachian State University in North Carolina and holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and Associate of Risk Management designations.

Ernest Williams, Assistant Vice President, Assistant Controller. Mr. Williams joined Selective in September 2019. Prior to that, he served as an Accounting Manager with National General Holdings Corp. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Stony Brook University in New York and a Master's degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

