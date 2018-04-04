Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 1st Quarter 2018 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after the market close on May 2, 2018.