Selective Insurance Unveils New Brand Message That Celebrates Company's Unique Employee-Agent-Customer Paradigm

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America (Selective), the lead insurance company of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), today unveiled a new brand message signaling the next evolution in the 93-year-old property and casualty insurance company's brand legacy. The redesigned logo and new tagline – "Be Uniquely InsuredSM" – affirms the value provided by Selective and its independent agent partners to address every customer's unique needs with customized solutions.

"Our current and future customers are each exceptionally unique and deserve an insurance partner like Selective that understands their individuality. This is the principle behind our commitment to uniquely insure each customer and create for them a 'one-size fits one' risk management solution," said Gregory Murphy, Chairman and CEO, Selective. "While Selective has always put our customers first, we realize that every customer is an original, with ambitions, challenges and circumstances like no other. Getting this just right for each customer is a promise that we deliver through the unmatched collaboration between our employees, independent insurance agency partners and customers."

Through its new brand identity, Selective proudly recognizes the tireless work that goes into how employees and independent insurance agency partners serve their customers. Selective's new logo features three distinctive dots above the Selective typeface to symbolize the connectivity between employees, independent agent partners and customers, who are the biggest dot at the forefront. This is a stance that challenges current industry norms.

Selective's new brand message was fueled by insights from existing and prospective business and personal insurance customers and is backed by the company's operational priority focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Today's customers demand their business partners know them, value them, protect them, and make it easy to do business with them – and these factors exemplify Selective's value proposition.

"Throughout our 90+ year history, our products and services have consistently evolved to meet customer needs and deliver the finest insurance experience the industry has to offer," said John Marchioni, President and Chief Operating Officer, Selective. "Our brand message also needed to evolve to reflect the changing world and evolving omni-channel customer expectations. We spend every single day working to understand, anticipate and provide for the unique needs of each customer. Our new brand message more accurately reflects this commitment."

The new brand promise also echoes the vision that Selective Founder D.L.B. Smith set forth in 1926 when he stated, "So valuable is the human element that I will not let this company lose the human touch that has been largely responsible for its success." Selective's storied legacy in supporting commercial and personal lines customers has always been rooted in a superior customer experience. Selective's new logo and "Be Uniquely InsuredSM" tagline have been executed across its web and social media properties and in a new digital marketing campaign, as well as presented to employees, independent insurance agency partners and customers.

