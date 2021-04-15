Selective Leads All Insurance Carriers With Number Of Employees Who Are Certified Praesidium Guardians Trained To Advise Customers On Abuse Prevention

Selective employees represent the largest population of Certified Praesidium Guardians in the insurance industry today. Tweet this

Additional resources, including complimentary tools and training, help ensure that every customer has the opportunity to partner with Selective to instill best practices to help keep their community and vulnerable populations safe.

"Carefully developed and deployed strategies can help organizations prevent abuse among the vulnerable populations they serve. Selective's partnership with Praesidium allows our customers and agents access to extensive abuse prevention education to provide their employees a unique opportunity to partner with our abuse prevention experts to better serve their customers and their vulnerable populations," said Brian Sarisky, Chief Underwriting Officer, Commercial Lines. "Selective's investment in the necessary training and tools that can help prevent abuse from occurring aids our community and public services organization customers in safely and confidently protecting and serving their communities."

For more information about abuse prevention resources for Selective customers, please visit: https://www.selective.com/for-businesses/businesses-insurance-coverage/abuse-and-molestation-coverage

About Praesidium's best practice standards at Selective

Selective's program incorporates Praesidium's best practice standards, which uses a systems-based approach derived from the scientific research of thousands of reported abuse incidents. The resources are designed to close gaps, decrease risks, and create safer environments within organizations. In addition to providing discounted background screening services from Praesidium, the following industry-leading tools are available at no extra cost to Selective customers:

Model Abuse Prevention Policies and Procedures can create safer environments for employees, volunteers, and the vulnerable populations they serve.

can create safer environments for employees, volunteers, and the vulnerable populations they serve. Screening and Selection Toolkit includes resources to effectively screen employees and caregivers, including "red flag" indicators for identifying high-risk applicants.

includes resources to effectively screen employees and caregivers, including "red flag" indicators for identifying high-risk applicants. Armatus® Learn to Protect Online Training System overcomes traditional online training limitations by including with each course Action Plans to help students apply what they are learning, a Discussion Guide for use in a group setting, and a Coaching Playbook for supervisors. To date, more than 775 organizations have taken courses.

Selective's regional Safety Management Specialists are trained to help customers identify gaps in prevention policies and point them to Selective and Presidium's appropriate resources. Selective's underwriters can help ensure customers are cognizant of their exposure in this area and recommend the tools and resources from Praesidium that help improve their risk profiles.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune Best Work Places in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.selective.com

