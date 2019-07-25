Selective Receives "All-Star Carrier" Recognition in Insurance Business America's Annual Brokers on Carriers Survey

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, the lead insurance company of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), is pleased to announce it has been recognized as an "All-Star Carrier" by Insurance Business America (IBA) for superior performance in eight key categories. This honor is based on feedback from IBA's annual Brokers on Carriers survey that evaluates property and casualty insurance carriers in areas such as underwriting expertise, range of products, claims processing and commitment to the broker distribution channel. Brokers rated carriers on a scale of one (poor) to ten (excellent) – carriers that received an average of 8.0 or higher in a category earned a five-star rating for that category. Selective received a five-star rating in every category and was the sole carrier to do so.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the broker community as an 'All-Star Carrier'. It's a testament to the strong partnership we have with our 'ivy league' agents as we work to uniquely serve every one of our mutual customers," said Gregory Murphy, Chairman and CEO. "At Selective, we are committed to the independent insurance agent distribution channel because we understand the value agents provide. We work together to exceed customer expectations by anticipating and delivering upon what customers want from their insurance partners."

Selective remains competitive by providing true franchise value with its distribution partners, as well as a unique field model enabled with sophisticated underwriting and claims tools, and superior customer service delivered by best-in-class employees. Selective's commitment to the unique collaborative model between its employees, independent agency partners, and customers helps the company deliver on its promise for customers to "be uniquely insured" by understanding, anticipating and providing for the unique needs of every policyholder.

"We continue to invest in strategies that support both our agency partners and our mutual customers by addressing their unique needs and rising expectations with innovative and customized solutions," said John Marchioni, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe the biggest opportunities for innovation are where the customer and the product meet – our agents are a critical element in delivering that unique experience."

According to IBA, in comparison to last year's Brokers on Carriers survey results, carrier performance has generally improved. The most significant increases in performance by all carriers were found in range of products, quick quotes, and technology and automation. The full results of the Brokers on Carriers survey are featured in Insurance Business America's 7.07 issue.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

