Selective to Speak at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Insurance Conference

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced today that John Marchioni, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Selective's discussion will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay of the broadcast will be available until October 10, 2019 on the company's website.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

