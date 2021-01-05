SelectMedia and Protected Media Partner to Rid the CTV Space of Fraudulent Traffic

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectMedia and Protected Media are announcing a close collaboration to empower publishers in the CTV space — by solving ad fraud at the source. The newly formed partnership will enable SelectMedia to ensure validated high-quality traffic for publishers and advertisers, creating transparency and trust across the supply chain. Protected Media's CTV solution uses the most advanced technological stack and cybersecurity methods to guard advertisers and publishers against current and emerging CTV ad fraud threats. By working across the supply chain, on both the supply and demand ends, Protected Media develops demand side verification methodologies that are unattainable in any other way.

SelectMedia is a full-stack advertising technology solution for the online publishing ecosystem. Major publishers use SelectMedia's comprehensive suite of video, header bidding display technology, and Search in mobile and desktop to eliminate cost, maximize yield and create exposure to new demand sources. The company provides advertisers with direct access to high quality video, display, and mobile inventory, and is historically invested in guaranteeing quality, viewability, and brand safety.

Now, with SelectMedia's expansion into CTV and OTT, the new breeding ground for innovative ad fraud, the company is upping its ante in its fight against fraudsters. By integrating Protected Media's innovative CTV cybersecurity ad fraud solution, SelectMedia is providing its customers with protection against both monetary damages (revenue, fill rates, chargebacks, CPMs) and loss of reputation, in addition to the loss of trust associated with fraud in the advertising space.

ProtectedTV employs impression-level, tamper-proof cryptography for user & device authentication, data verification, and "bad" source take-down. The solution's patented Three-Way Handshake guarantees the validity and quality of any given transaction across the CTV supply chain by enabling anyone to easily verify and authenticate their transactions. In addition, the solution offers stronger, more proactive protection because it caters to both supply and demand, creating an internal feedback loop of cross-supply chain knowledge sharing and collaboration to effectively fight fraud.

Sagi Gordon, SelectMedia's CEO, said that "SelectMedia has always been a champion of fraud protection, with a profound understanding of the damages wrought by fraud on the advertising supply chain and of the huge value of fraud free traffic for both publishers and advertisers. That's why we chose Protected Media and its cutting edge ProtectedTV solution — we're adamant to provide our customers with complete fraud coverage in the CTV space."

Amichai Zuntz, Protected Media's EVP, said that "Digital fraud research estimates that up to 18% of traffic in the CTV ecosystem is fraudulent. The growing sophistication and scale of ad fraud can only be eradicated through technologies that work across the supply chain. By collaborating with SelectMedia, ProtectedTV brings clarity and trust to digital publishers and advertisers, empowering them to deliver campaign performance across measurable metrics, most notably overall campaign ROI."

SelectMedia is a full-stack technology solution that provides a holistic solution for publishers to manage their online business. Established in 2012 by a veteran team of digital advertising professionals, SelectMedia partners with the industry's most respected publishers and advertisers and is widely considered one of the most trusted video and mobile technology platforms globally. From its headquarters in Tel Aviv and offices in Singapore, Thailand and other countries across Asia, SelectMedia serves the largest brands and agencies in Asia and beyond.

Protected Media is an MRC-accredited global innovator in ad fraud prevention and detection. ProtectedTV, Protected Media's patent pending CTV solution, offers a unique three-way authentication and verification technology that guarantees the validity and quality of any given transaction across the CTV supply chain. Founded in 2014 by veterans of Israel's cybersecurity industry, Protected Media uses cyber methodologies and the most advanced technology stack to protect its over 100 global customers from sophisticated ad fraud and current and emerging threats. HQ in Tel Aviv and an office in New York.

