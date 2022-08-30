SelectTV Rebrands to FreeCast, Goes Free, and Adds Features

On September 1st, a new chapter begins for the original streaming hub.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing major changes coming to SelectTV. With its next major update scheduled for September 1st, the service is being made free to access, while the SelectTV brand is being retired in favor of the company's namesake: FreeCast. The new FreeCast service will continue to serve as a single hub for streaming content from free, subscription, and pay-per-view sources.

SelectTV Will Be FreeCast

FreeCast will feature 250+ streaming channel, over half a million movies and TV episodes, management tools to keep track of various subscription video services, including web-delivered pay TV bundles. The company's SmartGuide and Pay-Per-View Deal Finder are among the other features that will be made available to all at no cost.

Existing SelectTV subscribers will be upgraded to FreeCast Plus, a new premium tier with new and advanced features, while new customers will have a special opportunity to upgrade for a one-time $29.99 payment. FreeCast Plus will include MediaPay, a single payment portal for streaming services, combining subscription charges and pay-per-view purchases into a single itemized monthly bill, as well as 24/7 live support, and the company's long-standing free HDTV antenna offer.

FreeCast's ability to offer its service for free is made possible by the company's business strategy. Rather than paying to market a service, FreeCast rewards commercial partners by sharing revenues with those who deliver customers, which has led to several deals with large property rental and management organizations, community developers, manufacturers, membership organizations, and the hospitality industry.

William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast, discussed the changes: "We've spent years getting ready for this explosive growth that opening our service up for free will provide, and taking on the company's name of FreeCast is both a better reflection of what the service does, and simpler for our partners and customers. This is a great move for streaming customers and industry content distributors. More time watching and less time searching is better for everyone, and we do it all while keep costs low, passing on the savings both ways."

More Information:

https://FreeCast.com

