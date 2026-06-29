Selefina Sweet & Spicy Dry Rubs Make Every Summer Cookout a Knockout

Bold Blends Bring Sizzle to the BBQ for National Grilling Month

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selefina Spices celebrates July's National Grilling Month by bringing layers of flavor to the BBQ with these three swicy blends. Grill masters can punch up their game with a sweet smokehouse rub made with Top Chef's Dave Martin, a creator collab blend combining five pepper heat with earthy cacao, and a Selefina original where traditional Southwest flavors meet Canadian sweetness. Starting at just $10, these creative blends add complex heat and sweet savory depth to ribs, steak tacos, chicken kabobs, pulled pork, veggie skewers, fish, and more.

Sweet + Sassy Smokehouse Rub - Selefina spice blend collab with Chef Dave Martin Selefina Five Pepper Cacao Rub

Beyond these rubs, Selefina makes thoughtfully sourced, high-quality spices accessible, from essential seasonings, unique creator collab blends to rare, single-origin finds.

Selefina Rubs & Blends for Summer Grilling:

Sweet + Sassy Smokehouse Rub ($11/ 2 oz pinch jar): A creator collab with Chef Dave Martin, this bold blend balances smoked paprika with the sweetness of maple and molasses. Guajillo chile and Vietnamese black peppercorn add gentle heat, while oregano and cumin bring earthy depth, and Atlantic salt ties it all together. Great for grilled vegetables, ribs, wings, and brisket.

Five Pepper Cacao Rub ($11/ 1.8 oz pinch jar): This sought-after, salt-free collaboration blend with a recipe developer pairs subtle cacao with a fruity, smoky mix of five chiles, including ancho, guajillo, chipotle, and cayenne, anchored by garlic, coriander, cumin, and onion. Moderately spicy, it's perfect for steak tacos, pulled pork, or mixed with oil on salmon before grilling.

Chili Up North Spice Blend ($10/ 2 oz shaker jar): This Southwest-inspired original balances smoky heat with a sweet, woodsy twist. Canadian maple sugar adds caramel undertones, chipotle and ancho peppers bring smoky, fruity heat, while pasilla chili adds a deep, raisin-like sweetness, and paprika, garlic, onion, and cumin add savory depth. Sprinkle over vegetables, rub on meats, or stir into sauces and marinades.

Selefina Spices are available for purchase at www.selefina.com.

"Summer grilling has met its match with these dry rubs that turn up the heat. Selefina creator collaborations and original blends bring fearless flavor to inspire grill masters everywhere this grilling season," says Michael Cramer, CEO of Selefina Spices.

ABOUT SELEFINA

Spices Selefina is an online spice shop built around exploration, curiosity, and everyday culinary creativity. We believe cooking is both an art and an offering—a chance to experiment, connect, and express yourself through flavor. With 50¢ Try-Me spice samples, creator-driven blends, recipe samplers, and community-led content, Selefina allows home cooks to explore new flavors without committing to full-sized jars or the pressure of culinary perfectionism. Part of the Adagio family of brands, Selefina draws on decades of sourcing experience to offer thoughtfully sourced spices that make creativity in the kitchen more accessible and approachable.

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Erika Vives

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SOURCE Selefina