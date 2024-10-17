SELENA GOMEZ ANNOUNCES BILLY CRUDUP, KAROL G AND TEDDY SWIMS AS ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL RARE IMPACT FUND BENEFIT

The Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which will support youth mental health organizations, will take place on October 24 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Selena Gomez announced that her second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, taking place on October 24 at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, will be emceed by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup and feature special performances by Grammy Award winner KAROL G and multi-platinum recording artist Teddy Swims.

The second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection will raise funds in support of youth mental health. This non-traditional, cocktail style fundraiser welcomes a global community of mental health partners and guests, ranging from entertainment and business executives to celebrity friends and philanthropists, for an inspiring night supporting the Rare Impact Fund's mission to mobilize $100 million for organizations increasing access to youth mental health services and education globally.

Last year's inaugural event saw Emmy-winning actor Martin Short host with performances from five-time Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning musician H.E.R. and Grammy-nominated music producer Marshmello. Support from over 20 sponsors and one-of-a-kind auction items from Taylor Swift, Airbnb, SoFi Stadium, and others raised more than $2 million.

"I am so excited to build upon the success of last year's inaugural event," shared Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "A huge thanks to Billy Crudup, KAROL G and Teddy Swims for generously supporting the Rare Impact Fund with their time and talents."

Since its founding in 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has provided financial support to nonprofit organizations and strategic initiatives delivering mental health services and education to young people globally. The Rare Impact Fund supports 26 mental health organizations across five continents, which includes organizations located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, broader Europe, India, Brazil, and Australia.

"I am delighted to host Selena's second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit!" said Billy Crudup. "I have been impressed with the work she is doing to address the mental health needs of young people everywhere and it's my honor to be involved."

KAROL G shared, "I am truly honored to join Selena for this special night. She's not only a friend, but someone who has built an incredible platform with a greater purpose to support young people with their mental health. I believe deeply in the work she's doing through the Rare Impact Fund, and being here to support her means a lot to me."

"I have found so much healing in being open about my feelings," shared Teddy Swims. "Music has been a powerful tool for me, and I hope to use my platform to continue conversations around mental health and inspire others to find power in their vulnerability. That's why supporting Selena and her work through the Rare Impact Fund is so important to me. I know the work they are doing is moving the conversation forward and helping young people all over the world."

Thank you to the top-tier sponsors who are supporting this year's Rare Impact Fund Benefit, including Rare Beauty, SEPHORA, Pinterest, Abercrombie & Fitch, BetterHelp, Pacsun, Wondermind, and UCLA Health. For a full list of event sponsors who are helping make the evening possible, please visit the event site here.

For more information on how to support the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

To bid on online auction items, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/EPd/.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her commitment to addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. Rare Beauty also raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

