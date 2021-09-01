Selena Gomez Creates Her Own Sundae With Iconic New York City Restaurant Serendipity3

The new sundae comes just one year after award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and producer Selena Gomez became an owner, investor, and partner in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands. The restaurant recently reopened its doors in July after over a year of renovations and revitalization to its flagship location. Serendipity3 has been thrilled to be back this summer and offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience transporting patrons into a fantasy world filled with great food and dream-sized desserts again, now including the new Selena Sundae with the pop icon.

"My memories at Serendipity date back to when I was a kid and I came to New York City for the first time. I've always loved this restaurant, and I am excited to celebrate its reopening by adding a sundae I created to the menu," said Selena Gomez.

The Selena Sundae is now a regular feature item on the famed serendipitous menu that includes classics, as well as new upgrades, including the Infamous Truffle Burger with Boursin Cheese & Black Truffle Mayo, and the It's My Birthday Cake Sundae that includes Cake Batter Ice Cream, a giant piece of Cake, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, & a Cherry on top.

Known for its popular dishes and decadent desserts, Serendipity3 has captivated millions of patrons since its inception, with a celebrity following including Cher, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and more.. Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the iconic secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas. People have traveled from all corners of the world for just one sip of the creamy, dreamy, icy blend of chocolatey goodness.

L ocated at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open Monday - Thursday from 5 - 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m, and Sunday from 11a.m. - 11p.m. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit Serendipity3.com .

