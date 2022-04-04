Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson Announce Wondermind - a New Kind of Multimedia Company Focused on Mental Fitness

Wondermind Will Destigmatize Mental Health with Its 360 Degree Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson announce the first drop of Wondermind, the world's first mental fitness ecosystem with a mission to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally via daily editorial content, insightful entertainment, and tangible tools.

Wondermind is a comprehensive, multifaceted platform designed to offer a new category of inclusive mental fitness support, while normalizing mental health by covering honest, real-life topics. Inspired by the founders' own mental health journeys, Gomez, Teefey and Pierson have joined forces to create a platform rooted in actionable healing, for all gender identities, races and ages, all developed in partnership with their committee of licensed professionals from diverse fields and backgrounds.

"Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, glamorize them or hide them from the world, it doesn't change that the journey is very real," says co-founder, entrepreneur and mental health advocate Selena Gomez. "Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic."

Wondermind is taking expert-backed treatment methods and turning them into a more creative and more accessible resource. It will debut with a 3x weekly newsletter content experience featuring guided and editorialized content–offering tips, resources, interviews and a compelling point of view on mental health. In addition to speaking to experts and giving a stage to raw and real content, they will also debut a monthly "cover story" featuring global names.

This summer, Wondermind will also launch a weekly podcast and audio experience, "MindHit," that features approachable, honest interviews with a variety of notable personalities, including prominent psychiatrists, athletes and celebrities and leaves listeners with actionable insights and advice. As part of the podcast network, a second podcast will launch, featuring conversations with founders and leaders in the business world getting real about their mental fitness and mindsets. The newsletter and podcast network will be followed by an innovative product line which will include first-of-their-kind physical tools, created in partnership with top mental health professionals, to encourage users to make tangible progress in their own mental fitness. Wondermind will eventually develop into a multimedia brand producing TV and original film content.

"We hope to be the one stop shop for all aspects of mental fitness. We have taken an unexpected and innovative chance on the way people can understand and participate in a creative foundation to show anyone that a shift is possible," says co-founder and co-CEO Mandy Teefey. "Far from medical or preachy, we've struck a balance between education, media and self-reflection that truly inspires growth."

"We created Wondermind as a mental fitness ecosystem where everyone is welcome," adds co-founder and co-CEO Daniella Pierson. "We hope to democratize and destigmatize mental health by providing users with content, tools, and resources backed by proven science and psychological treatments, while normalizing the conversation on a global scale."

Wondermind is the world's first mental fitness ecosystem with a mission to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally via daily content, CPG products, and storytelling. Just like in physical fitness, you can't just rely on a once-a-week personal trainer to provide meaningful change--you have to do the daily work in between. The same is true with therapy and mental fitness. Wondermind is creating a world where members of our ecosystem can work on their mental fitness daily, utilizing knowledge and exercises from the world's best psychology experts, daily guided and editorialized content, dynamic storytelling, and first-of-their-kind physical tools sold to the masses.

About Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artist, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist of her generation. Philanthropy and activism have been key pillars of Gomez's career and she has used her platform to advocate for many important causes. Gomez has raised millions of dollars for charities including Global Citizen, The Lupus Alliance, and Step Up. She also established the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at the USC Keck School of Medicine and worked with her brand partners to raise money for the fund. Gomez is an outspoken proponent of many social issues and is unafraid to question the status quo. Selena works closely with the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which seeks to end dangerous misinformation online. Michelle Obama asked Gomez to join her non-partisan organization When We All Vote as a co-chair. Gomez has also collaborated with Vice President Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and other world leaders.

About Mandy Teefey

Mandy Teefey is a co-founder and co-CEO of Wondermind, as well as the founder and CEO of Kicked to the Curb Productions, where she has developed award winning and nominated content. Drunk with passion and fueled by drive, Mandy will use this to anchor Wondermind deeply in the story because she truly understands the value and hunger for inclusive content, and the need to change the narrative on how mental health is portrayed. Mandy is best known for her work on the hit Netflix show, Thirteen Reasons Why. She is a Patron of Women in Film and is a member of the Producers Guild of America. Mandy's philanthropic endeavors include Alliance for Children's Rights, mentoring youth and Mental Health rights. She is a national organ donation reform advocate and has been working with bipartisan Congressional leaders to address urgent racial justice issues to help more patients receive lifesaving transplants. In her down time, Mandy enjoys scavenger hunts, spending time with family, going glamping and being an arm couch detective!

About Daniella Pierson

Daniella Pierson is the 26-year-old co-founder and co-CEO of Wondermind, as well as the founder and CEO of The Newsette, a women-focused media company and creative agency dedicated to spotlighting diverse voices that closed 2021 with $40 million in revenue, with no previous VC investments. She is also a Forbes30 Under 30 recipient and spoke on a panel at their annual conference in October. She was diagnosed with OCD her senior year of college and has also been diagnosed with ADHD. Outside of work, she's passionate about investing in other Latinx and women-owned companies (and secretly feeding her poodle, Leo, under the dinner table).

