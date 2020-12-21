Selendy & Gay Announces Associate Bonuses, Exceeding Big Law Scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Selendy & Gay announced associate bonuses that exceed the scale of national Big Law firms.

"We have had phenomenal success representing plaintiffs and defendants in trailblazing commercial and public interest cases this year, while building an inclusive, values-driven team," said Managing Partner Jennifer Selendy. "Our associates are central to the firm's achievements, and they deserve commensurate rewards for their extraordinary efforts."

Managing Partner David Elsberg said, "Our emphasis on providing opportunities for stand-up courtroom experience, not only on high profile commercial cases but also on cases that serve the public interest, attracts diverse and exceptional associates looking to develop into top notch trial lawyers. These bonuses are well-earned and in recognition of our associates' commitment and superb work, which has continued unabated during the pandemic."

This year's bonuses include a combination of prorated lockstep bonuses for associates who joined the firm this year and performance-based bonuses for associates who have been with the firm for at least a full year.

These are the median bonus amounts for associates who have been with the firm for at least a full year:

Class of 2013: $174,650 Class of 2014: $151,130 Class of 2015: $114,309 Class of 2016: $108,225 Class of 2017: $80,850 Class of 2018: $38,325 Class of 2019: $28,013

SOURCE Selendy & Gay