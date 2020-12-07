Selendy & Gay Elects Two New Partners

"After a year that has tested us all, we are delighted to welcome Joy and Oscar to the partnership. In spite of the challenges, they have continued to provide exemplary service to our clients while taking on difficult and important cases. We are pleased that the 2020 partnership class reflects our overall gender balance, and we know they will help drive the firm forward as we embark on new and exciting matters for our clients," said Managing Partner Jennifer Selendy.

Joy Odom represents clients in litigations and arbitrations involving structured financial products, securities, antitrust, and contractual disputes. She was part of the team that represented the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, recovering $25 billion from the world's largest banks over the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, including the trial team that obtained an $800 million judgment from Nomura and the Royal Bank of Scotland. She earned her J.D. from UCLA School of Law.

Oscar Shine represents clients in securities class actions, multidistrict products liability litigations, labor and employment disputes, and government enforcement matters. He has advised prominent corporations in regulatory investigations before the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and several state attorneys general. He received his J.D. from the Duke University School of Law.

Selendy & Gay is a premier New York litigation firm devoted to the most challenging commercial disputes, public interest matters, and investigations.

