Selerix Appoints Tim Pratte as New Chief Executive Officer to Drive Growth

Pratte brings more than 27 years of experience leading growth strategies in HR outsourcing, insurance, and operations to the benefits technology company.

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, announced today it is welcoming Tim Pratte as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors.

Pratte brings nearly three decades of experience in HR outsourcing, insurance, operations, and sales and marketing. He spent the last six years in various leadership positions with PrismHR, ending his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of PrismHR and Chief Strategy Officer of its holding company, Vensure Employer Solutions. During his tenure at PrismHR, Pratte helped grow revenue by nearly 4x, expanded the marketplace partnerships team to drive increased customer value; and began an insurance practice to disrupt the distribution of voluntary benefits in HR outsourcing.

Prior to PrismHR, Pratte served as CEO of Questco companies in Houston, Texas.

Before joining Questco, he served in various management roles at leading HR outsourcing companies, providing leadership in operations, underwriting, payroll and tax management, human resources, and customer acquisition. In addition to his wealth of experience in HR, Pratte holds a bachelor's degree in business/managerial economics from the University of Tampa.

"I could not pass up the opportunity to join the Selerix team," Pratte said. "I hope my depth of experience will bring the organization to new heights, and I see nothing but potential for growth moving forward."

Pratte succeeds Selerix co-founder and president of 22 years, Lyle Griffin, who will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

"The company's longevity in the industry speaks for itself, and that is in large part due to Lyle's excellent leadership," Pratte said. "He had a vision and executed on it to create an industry-leading benefits administration software company."

"Tim adds a new dimension to the Selerix leadership team, bringing a wealth of experience in human resources outsourcing and operations and a proven track record of achieving exceptional operating results," said Griffin, who co-founded Selerix in 2002. "His leadership experience, particularly at Questco and PrismHR, will be invaluable in moving the organization to a new level of success," Griffin said. "I am more than confident in Tim's abilities as I hand the reins over to him; Selerix is in great hands."

Chris McCoy, Selerix CFO, said Pratte will build on the foundation created by Griffin. "Lyle is truly a pioneer in this industry. He founded Selerix at a time when our type of company really didn't exist. He's been an exceptional leader and advocate for our company. We cannot thank him enough for his contributions to the organization and the industry," said Chris McCoy, Selerix CFO. "Tim's experience and leadership will not only propel Selerix forward but will also positively impact our clients and how we serve them."

About Selerix

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider for both core and voluntary benefits. Its solution combines a flexible benefits admin platform with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. In addition, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by brokers, carriers, more than 21,000 employers, and nearly 14 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that simplify and empower. To learn more, visit selerix.com .

SOURCE Selerix