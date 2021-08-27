Selerix Systems Included in 2021 Inc. 5000

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration and employee engagement software, announced today it has been included in the 2021 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Selerix began across a dining room table in California, and its path to becoming one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies was paved by an exceptional company culture, proven technology, and industry-leading customer service. Selerix delivers flexible and integrated benefits administration, employee engagement, and ACA compliance solutions to a current user base of over 18,000 employers and more than 8.3 million employees. Relied on by employers, brokerage firms, third-party administrators, and carriers, Selerix's software currently supports the enrollment and administration of over $14 billion in core and voluntary annual premium.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Inc. 5000, joining the ranks of iconic companies such as Pandora, 7-Eleven, Zipcar, and Zappos.com," said Selerix President Lyle Griffin. "Being recognized as an Inc. 5000 member is a testament to our enthusiasm for delivering innovative solutions that matter for our clients and in our industry."

"Our extraordinary team has grown Selerix into the trusted and respected brand that we are today," Griffin added. "After nearly two decades, we are still fueled by the same goals and passion for this business as on day one."

Selerix's solid history and brand recognition, along with new partnerships and integration capabilities, has made the organization profitable every year since its inception — including during the pandemic.

Selerix continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of stakeholders in the benefits industry. Its plug-and-play technology has enabled the company to integrate with virtually any vendor. From payroll and HCM platforms to decision support and billing, Selerix continues to expand its reputation as a go-to partner in the hyper-competitive HR landscape.

Selerix Systems produces software (Selerix BenSelect and Selerix Engage) utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, employee engagement, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting.

The Inc. 5000 began as the Inc. 500 in 1982, a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2007 the list expanded to the Inc. 5000, which allowed it to showcase a broader spectrum of success.

