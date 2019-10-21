Selerix Systems to Debut Selerix Engage at The HRSouthwest Conference™

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix Systems, technology and services to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, today announced participation in Texas' premier event for human resource professionals, The HRSouthwest Conference™ in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 27–30, 2019, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

HRSouthwest Conference attendees will be able to preview Selerix Engage, the newest product from Selerix that lets employers systematically engage their workforce throughout the year. Selerix Engage is expected to launch in early 2020. Attendees can learn more at booth 1121.

"Our participation in HRSouthwest goes back years, so we're excited to give the 2019 HRSouthwest attendees a glimpse of Selerix Engage," said Lyle Griffin, President of Selerix. "We continue to innovate and expand our product line to serve the more than 7.5 million employees on our flagship integrated benefits system."

Hosted and organized by DallasHR, the Dallas-based SHRM Affiliate Chapter, The HRSouthwest Conference attracts more than 2,500 attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors. Selerix will not only exhibit at the conference but will also conduct interviews in the booth to learn more about the challenges facing human resource professionals today.

"Extensive research has gone into the development of Selerix Engage. We're eager to use HRSouthwest to validate what we've heard," said Edward Sanchez, Director of Communications and Engagement of Selerix. "We also want to share how we're looking to solve some of the top workplace concerns for HR professionals, such as employee retention, benefits participation and utilization, medical spend reduction, and optimizing the employee experience."

Leveraging the extensive demographic and benefit information managed by the ben admin system, Selerix Engage will connect employers to employees using intuitive audience targeting, text messaging, scheduled campaigns, surveys, and real-time performance indicators. Mobile access for employees is assured, since employees have the option of downloading the mobile app to their device or simply using the cloud-based app.

Visit www.selerix.com to schedule a demo on how to effectively leverage technology to tackle the challenge of engaging a transitioning modern-day workforce.

About Selerix Systems

Founded in 2002, Selerix Systems has an active user base of over 7.5 million employees. Selerix provides a comprehensive benefit administration solution distributed by carriers, TPAs, brokers, and resellers.

