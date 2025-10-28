Selerix Unveils AI-Powered Content Assist to Transform Benefits Communication

AI Technology Streamlines Message Creation, Cuts Complexity, and Elevates Communication Consistency

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix, a leading provider of benefits administration and ACA compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Content Assist, an AI-powered communication assistant built directly into the Selerix Engage platform. Designed to simplify how HR teams and brokers craft and deliver employee messages, Content Assist instantly generates clear, consistent, and engaging communications — transforming hours of manual writing into digestible AI-driven output.

Content Assist empowers users to create, refine, and send employee messages with remarkable speed and precision. By leveraging secure, proprietary AI models developed within Selerix's trusted architecture, users can upload source materials like benefit guides or plan documents to guide AI-generated drafts that reflect their organization's unique tone and compliance needs. Unlike generic AI tools, Content Assist is embedded within the Engage platform, ensuring secure, compliant, and context-aware messaging that aligns with enterprise standards.

"Content Assist represents the next step in Selerix's mission to empower our clients with tools that simplify and elevate the employee experience," said Andrew Taylor, Chief Technology Officer at Selerix. "Our approach to AI isn't just about innovation — it's about impact. We're using AI to make complex processes simpler, faster, and more intuitive, while keeping security, accuracy, and client input at the center of everything we build."

"Creating clear and consistent benefits messages shouldn't be a bottleneck," added Ruthie Gray, Vice President of Product Management at Selerix. "With Content Assist, HR teams can communicate faster and smarter, natively within our platform. The result is better engagement, better understanding, and better outcomes for employees."

Content Assist reimagines how HR professionals and brokers approach benefits communication by:

Simplifying Complex Information : Converts dense, jargon-heavy benefit documents into clear, concise language employees can understand.

: Converts dense, jargon-heavy benefit documents into clear, concise language employees can understand. Streamlining Workflow : Reduces message creation from nearly 20 steps to just four, cutting noise and complexity by 75%.

: Reduces message creation from nearly 20 steps to just four, cutting noise and complexity by 75%. Securing Content Creation: Keeps every message within Engage — no copying prompts or uploading documents to and from external AI tools.

By combining automation, precision, and flexibility, Content Assist enables teams to operate with greater efficiency and confidence, reducing dependence on external resources while strengthening the connection between organizations and their employees.

About Selerix:

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider for both core and voluntary benefits. Its solution combines a flexible benefits admin platform with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. In addition, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by brokers, carriers, over 26,000 employer groups, and 14 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that actually benefit employees. To learn more, visit selerix.com.

