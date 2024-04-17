Self-adhesive Label Market size to record USD 15.79 billion growth from 2023-2027, Implementation of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) barcode technology is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-adhesive label market size is estimated to grow by USD 15790.71 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels with 2D barcodes offer significant benefits in product identification and tracking. These labels use patterns of squares and rectangles to encode data, including serial numbers, product info, and instructions. With high data capacity in a small space, they're ideal for labeling, inventory management, and logistics. In supply chains, they minimize errors and streamline processes. Keywords: self-adhesive labels, 2D barcodes, product identification, inventory management, logistics, supply chains, data capacity, product info, instructions, error minimization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-adhesive Label Market 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

In the self-adhesive label market, 2D barcodes have revolutionized product identification and tracking. These advanced labels, with their adhesive side adhering to various surfaces, offer significant advantages. With high reel capacity, they minimize transportation costs, making them cost-effective for industries using BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) or polymer films. Wraparound labels for bottles and package labeling benefit from 2D barcodes' ability to store vast data, including date of manufacture and net content, ensuring product safety and minimizing paper waste. In the ecommerce market and cosmetics industry, where aesthetic characteristics are crucial, 2D barcodes provide essential information, such as ingredient lists and product identification. Supply chains have seen production halts and growth trajectory shifts, making sustainable practices, like linerless labels, increasingly important. As consumers and marketers demand transparency, 2D barcodes play an essential role in providing ingredient information and product identification, ultimately attracting potential consumers.

Addressing Challenges:

The self-adhesive label market faces challenges in supply chains due to production halts, yet maintains a growth trajectory driven by consumer demand for convenience and product identification. Substitutes like wet glue labels, with their sustainable practices and superior adhesive strength, pose competition. Larger players in Packaging and labeling, such as Hindustan Unilever and Britannia, invest in capacity expansions and adhesive technology to cater to the abovementioned factors' largest base. Electronics production and personal devices fuel domestic demand, driven by increasing disposable incomes and a growing middleclass population. Labels serve essential roles in providing ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary notifications, adhering to legal requirements. Marketers target potential consumers through ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, while the growth of artisans and weavers sparks innovation with RFID-based and linerless labels. Pressuresensitive labels, release liners, and film release liners continue to evolve, addressing the needs of healthcare products and medical equipment in the economic growth and demographic dividend era. Tiny particles of adhesive technology ensure a strong bond, enabling labels to withstand various applications and pressures.

Analyst Review

In the self-adhesive label market, production halts in supply chains can significantly impact the growth trajectory of businesses. Consumers' attention to packaging and labeling, including ingredient information and product identification, has become essential. Marketers must cater to potential consumers' demands for sustainable practices and substitutes for linerless labels. Self-adhesive labels, such as Pressure-sensitive labels, play an indispensable role in product identification. They come with cautionary notifications and legal requirements, making them crucial for consumer safety. Adhesive materials, like Pressure-sensitive adhesives, are a significant component of these labels. Film release liners, such as BOPP and polymer films, are vital in ensuring the proper functioning of self-adhesive labels. However, tiny particles from release liners can cause pressures on transportation costs and reel capacity. As the self-adhesive label market continues to evolve, addressing these challenges while maintaining sustainability and regulatory compliance will be key.

Market Overview

In the Self-Adhesive Label Market, producers offer a diverse range of products. These include, but are not limited to, pressure-sensitive labels, holographic labels, transparent labels, and paper labels. Producers use advanced technologies like digital printing and flexography to create custom labels for various industries. These industries include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and electronics. The labels are designed to be durable and resistant to environmental factors. They are also easy to apply and remove, making them a popular choice for businesses. Consumers value the convenience and versatility of self-adhesive labels. Producers prioritize sustainability, using eco-friendly materials and production methods. The Self-Adhesive Label Market is a growing industry, driven by increasing demand for customized and sustainable labeling solutions.

Key Companies:

Self-adhesive Label Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Self-adhesive Label Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Asteria Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BSP Labels Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Fuji Seal International Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, JK Labels Pvt. Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Optimum Group, SATO Holdings Corp., Skanem AS, Thai KK Industry Co. Ltd., Torraspapel S.A., UPM Kymmene Corp., Mondi plc, Huhtamaki Oyj

