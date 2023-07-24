Self-adhesive label market to grow by USD 15,790.71 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing urban population boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global self-adhesive label market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,790.71 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 48%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-adhesive Label Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Self-adhesive label market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, personal care, consumer durables, healthcare, and others), type (permanent, removable, and repositionable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is because this segment is the largest consumer of self-adhesive labels. Due to the growing demand for packaged food and beverages, brands are increasingly using self-adhesive labels to improve the appeal and shelf life of their products. Labels have several advantages such as easy installation, high print quality, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods also drives the demand during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global self-adhesive label market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global self-adhesive label market.

APAC will contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced tagging technologies including RFID and NFC plays an important role in the market growth. Furthermore, labeling technologies adopted by companies in multiple industries help to provide consumers with real-time product tracking and to ensure its authenticity. Hence, owing to the favorable business environment and government initiatives to promote industrialization, the market is estimated to grow in the APAC region.

Self-adhesive label market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing urban population drives the growth of the self-adhesive label market. Medications, drinks, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), and consumer durables are all self-adhesive labeled products that have been in demand with the rising global urban population. Furthermore, improved standards of living will fuel the demand for branded items, which, in turn, drives the demand for self-adhesive labels. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for self-adhesive labels, which is expected to propel the growth of the global self-adhesive label market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) barcode technology is an emerging market trend. Identification and tracking of products are made easy with the help of barcode technology. 2D barcodes are becoming popular in the self-adhesive label industry as they store a large volume of data in a relatively small space, which makes them ideal for labeling products, tracking inventory, and managing logistics. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the self-adhesive label market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing adoption of wet glue labels compared to self-adhesive labels challenges the growth of the market. Due to multiple advantages, the popularity of wet glue labels is increasing. Wet glue labels have a strong adhesive bond and superior adhesive strength and are more environmentally friendly. Furthermore, these labels can be easily removed from containers during the recycling process and also have better print quality than self-adhesive labels. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global self-adhesive label market during the forecast period to some extent.

What are the key data covered in this self-adhesive label market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the self-adhesive label market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the self-adhesive label market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the self-adhesive label market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of self-adhesive label market vendors

Self-adhesive label market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,790.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asteria Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BSP Labels Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Fuji Seal International Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, JK Labels Pvt. Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Optimum Group, SATO Holdings Corp., Skanem AS, Thai KK Industry Co. Ltd., Torraspapel S.A., UPM Kymmene Corp., Mondi plc, and Huhtamaki Oyj Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

